Talent and determination against the horrors of war. Anna Petrova is a Ukrainian entrepreneurrole model and leader of a movement that promotes entrepreneurship in his country. Eleven years ago, in Kiev, he launched Startup Ukraine, an organization that helps startups move from idea to business. And today, having fled the Russian invasion, started WeStart in Denmark, program to teach refugees to start a business. In tech, fashion, food, education and other sectors.

“Entrepreneurship is the key to the development of a country. It is what makes a difference. It gives refugees the opportunity to build a new chapter in their lives in Europe, to be financially independent, look after their children and at the same time create jobs for others. There’s more. When they return home they will have accumulated international experiences to change their world “.

Graduated in economics, with a masters in international economy, Anna Petrova started her first business at the age of 21. You have always fought to make Ukraine a prosperous country. She arrived in Denmark in February 2022 and she immediately understood what the path to redemption was. She convinced local financiers and partners to promote and finance her project.

“When the Ukrainians started fleeing abroad taking children and great skills with them, it was clear that they would need a job. But it wasn’t cleaning the floors. I started thinking about how to help them find one suitable for their abilities. and their educational qualifications. And I understand that the right thing was to teach them how to start a business“.

Four months of work, Anna involves Danish entrepreneurs and Google Denmark. She gets funding, organizes a contest and launches WeStart. 400 applications, 60 Ukrainian women are selected. It is a success. “It was a perfect combination of three factors. It responds to Ukrainian women’s need to start a business. It has the support of local partners and financiers without whom nothing would have been possible. I capitalized on my previous experience.”

Ten modules. Each module a theme. How to enter a sector and develop an idea, how to create a business model and where to find funding. For each person who participates there is a mentor and at the end of the program everyone receives feedback on the project he has in mind. “Danish foundations and bodies offer information on the opportunities that exist in Denmark. But with the skills learned, you can start a business anywhere.”

When we interview Anna it is the 177th day since the start of the war. He is in Tuscany, in three days he will change city. She does not yet know where she will find accommodation but she is not afraid. “I am experiencing many difficulties, I have changed 10 houses in these months, but I have not stopped loving life and living it to the full”. She says several times it’s hardis moved, takes breaks, then resumes.

“I am working for my country. Since my childhood I’ve always been proud to be Ukrainian. At 14 I realized my first social project, at 17 I was already working. I am passionate about personal growth. Each of us has potential within us and has a responsibility to do something. “

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) estimates that there are nearly six million Ukrainian refugees in Europe. Many, women and children, are returning. “The statistics tell us that 2 million Ukrainians have already returned home. I myself want to return. I love the project I’m carrying out in Europe. I’ve always traveled in my life: Italy was the first country I visited when I was 5 years old. But never like now I want to go back home. Home is home“.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for six months. “Everything is affected by the situation. Ukrainians are fighting on all fronts: for the army, for information, for economic aid. We are trying to do our best with the resources we have and with everything that comes to us. . It is not easy to export, there are different legal regulations between the various countries, we need certificates. 40% of the businesses are inactive due to the war and we have losses in the billions. Yet, once again, the key to survival is the entrepreneurship “.

Il New York Times, in mid-August, he dedicated an article to the phenomenon. Title (on the print edition) “Survival by entrepreneurship”: tells the stories of Ukrainians who manage to survive the war by starting small businesses in new cities.

Anna will be in Turin at the Italian Tech Week to talk about the value of entrepreneurship. “It takes two things: a goal and the right mindset to overcome fears and believe in yourself. We must act and not wait for someone to create something for us. I am inspired by entrepreneurs. They teach me never to give up. “

In these days Anna has moved to Siena. She is looking for local funding and partners for bring WeStart to Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Holland. “I continue to appreciate life, despite the current situation. I have many passions, but the biggest one is for Ukraine.”