Anna Zagolin died at the age of 50, two years ago the ischemia that made her quadriplegic: she was a social-health worker

PADUA – The world of health mourns Anna, a generous and unfortunate woman, whose illness has however created a supportive network that has allowed her to live, surrounded by the affection of many people, far beyond what the health professionals could foresee. She passed away on Thursday in the hospital in Schiavonia Anna Zagolin50 years old, socio-medical operator of the Padua University Hospital, victim of a serious ischemia which forced her to live for over two years attached to a respirator first in the hospital and then at home, surrounded by the affection of her mother and of brothers.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Sudden illness during the festival, Mariarosa Turturiello dies at the age of 23: shock in Salerno

Guido, who lived in the house with her, says: «The medullary ischemia that struck her in the summer of 2021 was a bolt from the blue and made her quadriplegic. We immediately rolled up our sleeves and stayed close to her, assisting her also thanks to a good network of people. Anna was alert and lucid, we were able to communicate peacefully, she could do anything with her head and even when she was ill, the thought of her was next. I have never heard her complain in general, not even in these two years, not even a sign of anger, never once. Every now and then there were checks in the hospital – he continues -. The last time she came in she just had to do a few things for minor complications, but she contracted infections and was never able to get out of themher fragility put her in danger and she left us after three months».

A sudden illness cuts short the young life of Elena Bobeva, 14 years old. She had just taken her eighth grade exams

Anna Zagolin had been a social and health worker at the civil hospital for years Padova and first in one of the Rsa del Configliachi always in the capital. Family members recall that during the Covid years he worked in the infectious ward even 14 hours a day, he didn’t even come home so as not to risk infecting his elderly mother. Brother Guido also underlines that «Anna has left a positive sign where she served, I still receive testimonials of affection and esteem». The mayor of Candiana Luca Manfrin is also at the forefront of support for Anna Zagolin. «Anna was an affable, sweet person, very close to her parents, brothers and nephews-he explains. As an administration we have tried to lend a hand, with friends who have helped the family to set up the environment where they were followed day and night ». So the parish priest don Leopoldo Zanon: «A great little story of courage and human and Christian solidarity that of Anna, which shows us that love goes beyond many limits». He leaves his mother Margherita and his brothers Paolo and Guido: the funeral was celebrated in the cathedral of Candiana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

