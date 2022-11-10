Anna is 47 years old, married, has a job and a 10-year-old son, Michele. A full life, but in the last 2 years it has been almost a nightmare. About 10 years ago, shortly after Michele’s birth, she began to have episodes of hemorrhoids sporadically, which were of no particular concern. But in the last 3 years the situation has worsened: she has been bedridden with severe abdominal pain, difficulty in passing body, bleeding and rectal swelling.