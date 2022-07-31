Home Health Announced the release of the new playable characters “Mash Kiliellat” and “Niekai Erkui” for “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA”, all additional characters before the fourth set will be available for free | New Headlines-TheHubNews
Available on Steam from August 4th

TokyoJuly 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announced the release of the 2D fighting game “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA“The new controllable character”Matthew Killieirat“and”Nekaelque」。

Melty Blood: Type Lumina’s new character to be released in summer 2022

Scheduled to be released this summerMatthew Killieirat“and”Nekaelque” will be available for free, and two new playable characters will be added this winter.

Additionally, the game will be available for 35% off on Steam starting August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT.

Currently, the game is also available on PlayStation®4. Available on Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox One.

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA》Introduction

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINAis a 2D fighting game known for its exciting, fast-paced combat and beautiful 2D animations.

Players control one of 18 characters in animated fights. Choose characters, use their many skills, and experience each character’s individual story.

The total global game sales have exceeded 270,000. The game was also selected in the main tournament category of the “Evo 2022” fighting game tournament.

The game adopts rollback network code technology to ensure stable connection of global online games, and supports online game competition activities and e-sports development.

All additional characters up to the fourth set will be available for free

The company has decided to releaseMELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA》Four playable characters to be released for free.

The third set of new playable characters is slated for release this summer, while the fourth set is slated for release this winter.

Available on Steam for 35% off

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” will be available on Steam at 35% off.

must be “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” to your Favorites and keep an eye on the sale.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1372280/MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA/

  • Steam sale period
    August 4, 2022 10:00 to August 18, 2022 10:00 (Pacific Summer Time)

Sales item

  • 《MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA》(Standard Edition)
  • 《[Limited Edition]MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA》 (Deluxe Edition)
  • turn start voice

