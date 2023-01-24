Home Health Annoying and painful, how to prevent chilblains on the hands and what are the remedies
Health

Annoying and painful, how to prevent chilblains on the hands and what are the remedies

by admin
Annoying and painful, how to prevent chilblains on the hands and what are the remedies

Winter has come to a head and with it has come a series of ailments. Colds, sore throats, flu are in first place, but for those who particularly suffer from the cold there is also another nuisance that comes with the temperature rigide: chilblains on the hands.

Here are some remedies to combat them.

What are chilblains, how and why they form

In scientific terms chilblains are one skin reaction that the human body has when it goes from extremely low temperatures to high temperatures. Otherwise known as pernial erythemachilblains involve ainflammation of the blood vessels in the joints. The capillaries suffer thermal damage resulting in redness, itching, swelling and blisters. The affected areas can be different: hands, feet, ears, nose.

The treatment of chilblains involves pharmacological treatment, in particular the topical use of anti-inflammatory drugs. After a few weeks, the person affected by chilblains should recover, except if there are scars or skin infections. The appearance of chilblains can also be genetic. Usually the period of the year in which the chilblains are more frequent is precisely the winter.

However, an increased incidence of chilblains has been noted in the following individuals:

  • people with vascular disease

  • people taking beta-blockers

They can be recognized by the redness and itching localized in the affected areas, by the burning sensation and by the change in color of the skin ranging from red to blue. In some cases, chilblains cause ulcers and blisters. Pain is usually felt in the area affected by chilblains.

See also  We all make this mistake when we go to the supermarket compromising our health

How to prevent chilblains on the hands, here are some useful tips

As previously mentioned, pharmacological therapy is the only one suitable for counteracting chilblains. You can resort to cortisonebut in the case of severe cases, it is important to first clean the affected area with an antiseptic and take nifedipine-based drugs.

Prevention for those most affected is very important. Prolonged exposure to cold must be avoided and avoid getting too close to heat sources. It is advisable to always warm up gradually because sudden changes in temperature are the cause of the appearance of chilblains. Hydration it is a step that should never be omitted. Wearing gloves, scarves and appropriate shoes helps keep hands, feet and areas that could be affected by chilblains warm.

You may also like

From family doctors to nurses, here are all...

Covid, 13,000 hospital deaths in China in one...

HIV: Johnson&Johnson trial failed, but all is not...

This natural substance has amazing effects, here’s what...

What happens if you eat a kiwi a...

Eating dark chocolate is good for your health:...

Migraine in women, experts available at Treviglio hospital

Gut: 6 foods that help the microbiome

Are Oranges a Cold Remedy? Here is the...

Influenza, Bassetti: “New Mrna vaccine effective up to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy