Annoying extra pounds: How important body fat is – and when it becomes dangerous

What is the ideal body fat percentage? Does it matter where those pesky pads are? And when do you actually see a six-pack? Read how important body fat is – and when it becomes dangerous.

What used to be the BMI is now the KFA: the body fat percentage. It is intended to provide information about physical health. But just as the body mass index does not provide a comprehensive picture of the physique, body fat percentage is not enough with a pure number.

This is how the body fat percentage is calculated

There are several methods for calculating body fat percentage. In everyday life, two types of measurement have prevailed: Body analysis scales send an electrical impulse through the body. Since fat and muscle tissue have different levels of resistance, the scales determine how high the respective proportions are.

With calipometry, the thickness of the skin folds is measured at various points on the body – typically the abdomen, biceps and thighs. Using a table (there are also corresponding apps), the body fat percentage is then calculated from the values.

Both variants only provide approximate results when you carry them out yourself. If you want to know exactly, go to a sports doctor.

For women and men: What body fat value is ideal?

Fat is by no means pure surplus material. Humans need it, for example, to insulate their bodies from the cold.

It also serves as an energy store and in some places – for example on the soles of the feet – has a support or cushioning function. Important substances for the immune system also come from the fat cells.

Men should therefore have a minimum of 5 percent body fat, for women this value is 12 percent. The ideal body fat percentage depends on age and gender. For women it is between 20 and 30 percent, for men between 10 and 20 percent.

Does healthy body fat even exist?

Even if you have a little too much of a good thing, where the extra pounds are does make a difference. British researchers have found that people with a pear shape have comparatively low levels of pro-inflammatory cycotine. The padding on the thighs and buttocks should also absorb and store harmful fatty acids.

The situation is different with abdominal fat: It is usually an indicator of the so-called visceral fat, i.e. those fat cells that attach themselves to the organs and from there lead to vascular and metabolic problems. Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are possible consequences. The good news: Belly fat can be trained away faster than saddlebags.

When do you see a six pack?

This is individual – because body fat is not distributed equally among everyone. In men, the abdominal muscles become visible from around 12 percent, in women this value varies more and is between around 18 and 22 percent.

What is the most effective way to burn body fat?

Opinions differ on that. Like most of her colleagues, personal trainer Katharina Gundermann recommends a mix of cardio and strength training. Lifting weights builds muscle mass, which in turn uses more energy.

In various studies with overweight participants, however, those who did pure cardio training reduced their body fat percentage the fastest.