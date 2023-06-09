Home » Annual communication of pharmacy office hours and holidays
Health

Annual communication of pharmacy office hours and holidays

by admin
Annual communication of pharmacy office hours and holidays

X

Communication of schedules, holidays and pharmacy office staff

requirements

Be the owner of a pharmacy office

Documentation to present

Maximum term

not applicable

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

([email protected])

Observations

Authorization of Hours, holidays and staff of the pharmacy office.

See also  the complaint on chemicals dangerous to health - Il Tempo

You may also like

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

What is the recommended amount of cod to...

Brain tumors: here are the symptoms and the...

Compass for the soul plays down mental illnesses

Online bathing water map updated: Baden-Württemberg’s bathing lakes...

Berlusconi, new health problems: admitted to San Raffaele

IF YOU WAKE UP LATE YOU EAT WORSE...

Yoga: Effects on the body and psyche –...

Sport and prevention, the Health Tour arrives in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy