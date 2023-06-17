Annual Congress 2023 of the European Academy of Allergology and Clinical …

EAACI

A recent study in Belgium has revealed the potential impact of air pollution on the respiratory system of early career athletes. While physical activity is known to improve overall health, the study suggests that intense physical activity in a polluted environment may act as an airway barrier stressor. The summary was presented on June 11 at the annual congress of the European Academy of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) in Hamburg.

The study focused on young elite athletes aged 12 to 18 and aimed to investigate the exposure and effects of air pollutants on their respiratory system. The results provide valuable insight into the respiratory health of young athletes and shed light on the potential impact of intense exercise in areas of high air pollution.

The sputum samples from the athletes were analyzed and compared to samples from controls who exercised less than six hours a week. The results showed that the athletes had significantly higher levels of carbon-loaded alveolar macrophages (AMs) in their sputum samples compared to the control group. The number of particles in the macrophages and the percentage of the area occupied by soot particles were also significantly higher in the athletes compared to the controls. These results can be attributed to the high ventilation needs of athletes during exercise, leading to increased exposure to air pollutants.

Using a multiple linear regression analysis, which took into account factors such as humidity, temperature, age, gender, body mass index (BMI) and atopy status, the study identified PM10 and PM2.5 (particulate matter) as independent predictors for the maximum drop in Forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) EVH test (=eucapnic voluntary hyperventilation test). This suggests that exposure to higher concentrations of these particulate matter may contribute to increased airway hyper-reactivity and dysfunction in athletes.

In addition, it was observed in the study that athletes exposed to higher PM10 concentrations had significantly lower expression of tight junctions, which are important for maintaining airway barrier integrity, than athletes exposed to lower concentrations. This suggests that increased air pollution can induce short-term hyperreactivity and airway dysfunction through impairment of the airway barrier.

Janne Goossens, PhD student at KU Leuven, commented: “Our study underscores the potential impact of air pollution on the respiratory system of elite athletes early in their careers. The results suggest that intense training in polluted areas poses a challenge to respiratory health and leads to increased airway hyper-reactivity and dysfunction. Raising awareness of the potential risks associated with high levels of air pollution and taking action to protect athletes’ airways is crucial.”

These findings add to the growing body of knowledge about the health effects of air pollution and underscore the importance of reducing pollution levels to protect respiratory health, particularly in those engaged in intense physical activity.

