Gender-Specific Medicine in Primary Care – INPS certifications: this is the title of the annual Congress of General Medicine and Primary Care of Friuli Venezia Giulia, organized by the Regional Training Center for the Primary Care Area of ​​ARCS which in the 2022 edition will be held again in the traditional headquarters of the Palacongressi di Grado on 21 September 2022 with accreditation starting at 8.00.

The central theme of the appointment is Gender medicinealso defined as gender-specific: not a specialty of medicine, but a new dimension of medicine that takes into account the differences between men and women in the face of health and disease.

The specifications, in fact, concern the differences in the symptoms, in the prevalence, in the progress, in the mortality of the diseases, in the diagnostic paths, in the therapies and in the efficacy of drugs. All this makes it clear that prevention paths and specific treatments can no longer be postponed. After the promulgation of the Law on Gender Medicine, today the theme is its declination in practices and training to be organized at any level of the health system.

Central to this edition of the Congress is the theme of correct procedures for INPS certifications sickness for employees and certification for civil disability. Alongside these two themes there will be updates on the next one vaccination campaign in the Primary Care of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Finally the new will be presented gynecological endocrinology and fertility service for the management of gynecological endocrine dysfunctions and promotion of natural fertility in Udine.

The complete program of the event is available.

