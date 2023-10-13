Annual Report Reveals Increase in Psychiatric Services, Decrease in Beds: 2022 Mental Health Report

Annual Report Reveals Increase in Mental Health Services in LF

October 12, 2023 – The annual report on mental health services in LF has been published, highlighting an increase in services provided. The report reveals that while the number of territorial services is decreasing, residential services are on the rise. Additionally, there has been a decrease in the number of beds available for mental health patients. The supply of beds in ordinary hospitalization now stands at 9.3 per 100,000 adult inhabitants, compared to 9.6 in 2021. Spending on antidepressants has exceeded 400 million.

According to the report, the number of people utilizing local psychiatric services in 2022 remained stable at 776,829, compared to 778,737 in 2021. However, these numbers are still significantly lower than the pre-Covid figures, as in 2019, there were 826,465 patients.

On the other hand, emergency room admissions for mental health issues are on the rise. In 2022, there were 547,477 admissions, compared to 479,276 in the previous year. However, these numbers are still far from the pre-pandemic statistics in 2019 when 648,408 people sought emergency psychiatric care. The number of hospitalizations has also increased, with 137,233 discharges in 2022, compared to 129,891 in the previous year.

The report also reveals a growth in the number of services provided, reaching 9.3 million in 2022 compared to 9.1 million in the previous year. Additionally, the number of staff members in the mental health sector has increased to 30,101 units compared to 29,785 in 2021.

Regarding the structure of mental health services, territorial services are decreasing while residential services are increasing. The report states that there has been a continued decrease in the number of beds available, with the supply of beds in ordinary hospitalization now at 9.3 per 100,000 adult inhabitants, compared to 9.6 in 2021.

The report also sheds light on the consumption of psychiatric drugs. Spending on antidepressants alone exceeds 400 million euros. The report provides detailed figures on the expenditure and number of packages for different categories of drugs, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and lithium.

Overall, the report highlights the ongoing challenges and changes in the mental health sector in LF. While there has been an increase in the provision of services, there is still a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. The report underscores the need for continued investment and support in the mental health sector to ensure quality care for those in need.

