Anorexia and bulimia, it’s boom: “Here is the new pandemic”

Covid acted as a detonator, with many girls and boys forced into isolation in a very delicate phase for their emotional growth;

now the new pandemic has exploded

:

cases of eating disorders are growing exponentially, younger and younger lives, little more than girls and boys,

they find themselves suffering from anorexia and bulimia, putting their future as adults and their own lives at risk, while the support services available in Lombardy prove, according to the experts, to be poorly coordinated and above all insufficient. The Region has launched a program to combat eating disorders, focusing on projects that amplify and adapt the offer of services to the explosion of the phenomenon:

the most recent data show that among the very young people of Lombardy aged between 6 and 16, the incidence of these disorders records a growth that fluctuates from over 50% to almost 300%, depending on the age group, compared to the prepandemic period.

