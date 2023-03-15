The online platform of the centers dedicated to the treatment of nutrition and eating disorders has been updated: the latest census counted, as of 28 February 2023, 126 structures scattered throughout the national territory, 112 of which are public (belonging to the national – NHS) and 14 belonging to the accredited private sector. The territorial mapping, published in view of the day of the Lilla Ribbon, coordinated by the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the Higher Institute of Health, is carried out with the technical and financial support of the Ministry of Health-CCM.

The platform, available hereoffers information on services rich in detail starting from the geographical distribution: the largest number of centers (63) are located in the northern regions (20 in Emilia Romagna and 15 in Lombardy), in the center there are 23 (of which 8 in Lazio and 6 in Umbria), while 40 are distributed between the South and the Islands (12 in Campania and 7 in Sicily). The method of access is direct in 77% of cases, i.e. it is the patient himself who goes to the facility. The centers provide for access by paying the health ticket (68%), free of charge (33%), under the intramoenia system (11%).

There are 1491 professionals who work there, almost all trained and updated: above all psychologists (25%), child psychiatrists and neuropsychiatrists (18%), nurses (15%), dieticians (12%), professional educators (8%), medical specialists in clinical nutrition (7%), internists or paediatricians (5%) and other specialists (including psychiatric rehabilitation technicians, social workers, physiotherapists and motor rehabilitation operators).

Once the diagnosis has been made, the offer integrates different types of intervention: psychotherapeutic (99%), monitoring of the psychic-physical condition-nutritional (99%), nutritional (98%), pharmacotherapeutic (98%), psychoeducational (97%), habilitation or physical and social rehabilitation (66%). Psychotherapeutic interventions include individual (98%), family (77%) and group (68%) approaches, often co-present. Nutritional interventions include dietary counseling (92%), prescription of food supplements (90%), nutritional rehabilitation (85%), artificial nutrition (71%), assisted meals (67%), supplementation oral (65%).

