Anorexia, the cause is in the intestine: a transmissible dysfunction. The study: «Not only psychological»

Salt’anorexia nervosa is linked to a behavior disorder, and is therefore a psychiatric pathology, or if other biological factors also come into play, is a rebus that scientists have been trying to solve for some time. Without however reaching unequivocal conclusions. This is why the results of a study conducted by scientists at the University of Copenhagen and published in Nature Microbiology could confirm a hypothesis that has been making its way for some time: an alteration of the so-called intestinal microbiota, i.e. the intestinal microbiota, would be the cause of anorexia nervosa set of microbes and bacteria present in the intestine. This would mean that anorexia is a disease that can be transmitted from mother to daughter during pregnancy.

Indeed, the researchers noted that there is a great difference between the microbiota of 77 Danish girls and young women suffering from anorexia nervosa and that of 70 healthy female peers involved in the study: the anorexic patients had an intestinal microbiota with a greater ability to influence mood as well as higher concentrations of satiety-inducing molecules than the control group. Furthermore, patients with anorexia had an altered intestinal composition and a disturbed interaction between intestinal viruses and bacteria.

THE HYPOTHESIS

The trail followed by Danish scientists is actually not new. “There are already numerous studies in the literature of the last 4-5 years which demonstrate that the intestinal microbiota of anorexic patients is different from that of their non-anorexic peers”, explains Antonio Gasbarrini, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the Catholic University of Rome and director of the Digestive System Disease Center of the Gemelli University Hospital Foundation. Until now, however, it was not clear whether this difference was a cause or a consequence of anorexia. «This study demonstrates that women with anorexia nervosa have a different microbiota from those with a balanced diet – Gasbarrini points out -. The important fact is that the microbiota of anorexic women has a greater ability to degrade a series of chemical messengers that affect brain behavior and people’s mood. It could also be a consequence of the eating disorder, the fact is that in the blood of anorexic women there are metabolites produced by the intestinal microbiota that give satiety”.

And for scientists it is not a trivial observation. «The novelty is that the microbiota of anorexic women transplanted into mice – continues the Gemini expert – means that they too eat less, are less hungry, gain less weight, have behavioral disorders. Which means that the anorexia phenotype is transmissible. On this basis, there would be the plausibility to do a study on the contrary: transplanting the microbiota of people in food balance into anorexics to see if they can recover from this disease. Basically, if subsequent studies confirm it, the rebus could be resolved: anorexia, in essence, is not just a neuropsychiatric disease, but could be a pathology in which the intestine-brain axis is altered. Thus, there may be further weapons to help anorexic women heal.

THE DIFFUSION

“Unfortunately, the phenomenon is growing – explains Laura Di Renzo, director of the school of specialization in food science at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and consultant to the center on nutrition and eating disorders of the University Hospital – Anorexia nervosa previously we identified it only in female patients, but now it is observed regardless of gender. Unfortunately, the age of the subjects who suffer from it has also decreased and it is also diagnosed in adulthood, not only in the adolescent phase ».

It goes without saying that the number of diagnoses has increased since the pandemic. «To achieve healing – remarks Di Renzo – the result depends on the patient’s willingness to undertake a course of treatment and therefore on participation in the choices. But don’t waste time: at the first alarm bells, it’s a good idea to go to specialist centres. Unfortunately, however, even today in some cases the family does not notice the signs of illness and the patients come to us very late».