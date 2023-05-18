Anorexic or bulimic daughters and sons: who to ask for help? (18/05/2023)

The addresses of the 126 specialized structures

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità has published the first complete map of the services offered by the National Health Service to treat eating disorders. The platform, available hereoffers information on services rich in detail starting from the geographical distribution: the largest number of centers (63) are located in the Northern regions, in the center there are 23 while 40 are distributed between the South and the Islands.

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more

How to involve schools and sports centres

The voluntary association nourishingly, born in Milan in 2012, it offers free targeted educational interventions in the two contexts most at risk: schools and sports centres. “The goal is not to give information about these diseases. If we talk directly about the symptoms, in fact it is certain that the following year the cases in the classroom will increase», explains Sara Bertelli, president of the association and head of the Eating Disorders Center of the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan. «We rather

we invite young people to reflect on the emotional value of food, which can become a source of consolation, an outlet and control when one cannot manage negative emotions, intolerance of mistakes, loneliness, bullying, or low self-esteem».

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more

Animenta: theater projects, cooking workshops, psychotherapy

At 16 Aurora Caporossi fell ill with anorexia nervosa and at 24 she founded encourage. «The association was created to testify that an eating disorder can be cured. As long as you offer adequate and timely care.

In less than two years, Animenta has supported more than 2,000 boys and girls, involving over 100 people in volunteering activities and 70 experts, and organizing over 50 face-to-face and online activities throughout Italy, with realities such as the innovative online psychology startup Unobravo (who the info) and ASL Roma 1 – DCA Center of Santa Maria della Pietà. (contacts here) «If online, through our social channels, we provide correct information on these pathologies, also thanks to the support of professionals; with face-to-face activities we build moments of discussion and dialogue with both patients and families».

In fact, this is where the activities in schools come from, the cooking workshops created with the support of the Cotarella Foundation, the letters to the body project created with Ambra Angiolini, with whom we created a theater project involving some girls from the Association. Through music, dance and acting we have given life to all the letters going beyond the body and living every moment.

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more

Fiocchetto Lilla Foundation: created a few months ago by ex-patients and family members

The Fiocchetto Lilla Foundation was born from the experiences and commitment of those who have personally fought against these pathologies. A reality that collects the good things that have been built with associations such as ‘Così come sei’, ‘Mi nutritto di vita’, ‘Perle onlus’ and others. Among the first tasks is that of certifying a prevention project for primary schools, involving families and teachers.

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more

A book tells when the whole family gets sick

The victims of these disorders are mainly adolescents, but adults too fall into their network, often forgotten and considered too compromised to receive adequate treatment. And the whole family often falls ill. It’s like an earthquake, a tsunami that overwhelms and destroys everything. “Relating to an eating disorder sufferer is like walking through a minefield. If you don’t know perfectly the exact position of the mines which changes every day, unpredictable, irregular, you will blow up». The words are by Agnese Buonomo, who was directly affected by the disease. Her book,The family devoured. Living next to the eating disorder” (Mursia editore) is a journey through the eyes of fathers and mothers, but also of sisters and brothers who fight, suffer, experience the illness of their loved ones. «Alongside many manuals for professionals, patient biographies, and the best-known books, such as that of Michela Marzano (I wanted to be a butterfly) e you Alessandra Arachi (Briciole: Story of an anorexia) I felt the urgency to describe EDs through the eyes of fathers and mothers, but also of sisters and brothers who fight, suffer, experience the illness of their loved ones «in the dark and silence of the home, dominated by general ignorance and from little social attention.

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more

Il podcast

Fiorenza Sarzanini, deputy director of Corriere della Sera, in the podcast Mirror (produced by Chora Media) deals with the theme of eating disorders, starting from her experience. «I imagined the drama of families in the months in which, due to Covid, it was impossible to get an answer from a doctor, in which everything was inaccessible, in an Italy where in many regions there are no specialized structures, where parents and children are left alone and despair. Having been there, I know how important it is to talk about it, to fight silences and prejudices».

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more

The Southern Problem

Rosa Trabace has been in charge of the Regional Reference Center for the Treatment of Eating Disorders and Weight “G.Gioia” in Chiaromonte Potenza for fifteen years, the only one in southern Italy. «Since 2005, 900 patients have been received in the twenty residential beds and more than 2,000 in the outpatient clinic which offers an integrated multidisciplinary service. Before the pandemic, 70% of our patients were adults and 30% were minors. Today there is a trend reversal. The average age has dropped to 13. The problemunderlines the expert, it is not the availability of places but the absence in neighboring regions, such as those of Calabria, Campania, Puglia, Sicily, of dedicated services and rehabilitation residences. Most of the time, the return home, without being able to be followed in the right way, frustrates the work done and sometimes brings the patients back to the starting square, as in the game of the goose”.

Here is the link to the VITA article to learn more