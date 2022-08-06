Another 10 years of super endurance! Can netizens recycle old PSPs and still operate normally, change batteries and play directly?

PSP (PlayStation Portable) is a handheld game console launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2004. At that time, it gained many fans with its exquisite 3D graphics and a sense of operation like a home console; it is also an old electronic product 18 years ago. .

Recently, the netizen SSJGINGER expressed his thoughts on the PSP on the famous foreign forum website reddit. He believes that based on his own “work experience” analysis, the PSP is a “very durable” host.

SSJGINGER has been engaged in the recycling of second-hand electrical appliances for many years. He said that in the process of disposing of electronic waste, he occasionally found some “treasures”, that is, game consoles that can be used after a little cleaning. He was impressed by the fact that the PSP came back to life. Some machines can be used only after cleaning the inside and outside; or a few machines can be turned on and run smoothly after changing the battery.

As soon as this post came out, it caused a large number of retro console enthusiasts to “surface” to express their thoughts. Some netizens said that the PSP brought him a lot of memories. He likes to play “Grand Theft Auto” on the school bus.

Netizens share video game memories of playing friends PSP on school bus

Some netizens also said that the PSP is simply a special machine for “Final Fantasy VII Core Crisis”

Netizens said that their host is still there, and occasionally they will start playing “Monster Hunter Pocket Edition”

Not just old hardware from the PS camp. SSJGINGER said that he once found a Nintendo 3DS XL that only needed to spend $50 (about 1,500 Taiwan dollars at present) to replace the screen and continue to play; he gave this console to his nephew, and his nephew enjoys playing games. fun of.

PSP was first released in Japan on December 12, 2004, and the supply in Japan ended in June 2014, and it has been popular for ten years. Well-known games such as “Monster Hunter Pocket Edition”, “Final Fantasy VII Core Crisis”, and “Metal Gear Solid” have been released on the platform. The PS vita, the successor, was officially discontinued in 2019.