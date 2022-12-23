The Ministry of Health warned that the recall by the manufacturer of some lots of espresso coffee in capsules under the Caffè Trombetta and Lo Zio d’America brands was considered a precaution due to the potential presence of ochratoxin A beyond the legal limits. The affected products are the following:

Arabica espresso in compatible capsules with the Caffè Trombetta brand in packs of 10 capsules (55 grams), with the lot number 02AD07B and the minimum date of conservation (Tmc) 07/02/2024;

in packs of 10 capsules (55 grams), with the lot number 02AD07B and the minimum date of conservation (Tmc) 07/02/2024; Arabica espresso in compatible capsules branded Lo Zio d’America, in packs of 10 capsules (55 grams), with the lot number 01CD07B and the Tmc 07/02/2024;

in packs of 10 capsules (55 grams), with the lot number 01CD07B and the Tmc 07/02/2024; Arabica espresso in compatible capsules branded Lo Zio d’America, in packs of 50 capsules (275 grams), with lot number 02CD05B and Tmc 02/05/2024.

The recalled coffee it was produced by the Caffè Trombetta Spa company in the factory in via Castelli Romani 132, in Pomezia, in the metropolitan city of Rome.

Previously, again due to the possible presence of ochratoxin A beyond the limits, Consilia and Adoro had already signaled the recall of some batches of espresso coffee in pods and capsules under the Consilia brand, also produced by the Caffè Trombetta company (click here to read the article) .

The ministry also reported the recall by the producer of a batch of Brillo di Treviso cheese under the Accademia del Formaggio brand due to the presence of Listeria. The product in question is sold in whole wheels of approximately 380 grams vacuum-packed with lot number 08162J22 and expiry date 03/13/2023. 16/03/2023 , 05/04/2023, 09/04/2023, 12/04/2023 and 13/04/2023.

The cheese recalled was produced by the company La Casearia Cerpenedo Srl, in the factory in via Santandrà 17, in Povegliano, in the province of Treviso (identification mark IT 05 294 CE).

As a precaution, it is recommended not to consume the products with the indicated brands and lot numbers, and to return them to the point of purchase.

