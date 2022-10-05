On the anti Covid vaccine, pregnancy and reproductive health of women there has been, for a long time, a guilty absence of certain information that has caused unmotivated doubts and concerns, especially in those who were pregnant. Several studies later, we know that vaccination is safe, indeed it must be done, as gynecologists advise, and protects the woman and the fetus from possible infections, including aggressive ones. Yet another research, published on Jama Pediatrics, and conducted by the Albert Eistein College of Medicine, confirms this. The Sars-Cov-2 vaccine was not associated with negative pregnancy outcomes, such as premature birth, the need for cesarean delivery, or postpartum haemorrhage.

“The pregnant woman has a more fragile organism and is more prone to infections – underlines Rossella Nappi, gynecologist, head of the 2-PMA Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit at the Policlinico S. Matteo in Pavia – the symptoms of Covid infection do not seem more violent than that of those who are not pregnant. This is because the pregnant woman’s immune system is a two-faced Janus, less efficient in some ways, stronger in others. However, the vaccine is safe and we strongly recommend it to protect the health of the baby in utero, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, when it is least protected by the mother, and at birth, providing an immune shield during the period of breastfeeding. For years now we have been pushing for vaccinations during pregnancy, as well as that against whooping cough “.

The consequences on post-partum

It is not just the infection itself that you must guard against. Women, more than men, can have long-term disorders after contracting the virus: “Symptoms that can impact on a possible postpartum depression and on the care of the child – observes Nappi – At the beginning of the pandemic, pregnant women were frightened, we did not have much information. But now very few are doubtful about the vaccine. I also stress that the research is continuing and that every possible adverse reaction is being monitored very carefully “.

The meta-analysis just published

A meta-analysis of nine different studies carried out around the world on pregnant women vaccinated against the coronavirus (over 81,000), compared with pregnant women without vaccination, just over 255,000, has just been published on Jama Pediatrics. The vaccine has no effect on adverse pregnancy outcomes, in particular: premature birth, need for caesarean section, postpartum haemorrhage, inflammation of fetal membranes, low Apgar index (which sometimes requires hospitalization of the newborn and further checks). On the contrary, the presence of at least two doses of the vaccine is related to a lower rate of infection and fewer admissions to neonatal intensive care.

The false belief that the vaccine can somehow decrease the fertility of both women and men has also been disproved by several studies. The latest is a research published on Jama Network Open, which involved 28 Chinese men between the ages of 28 and 35, and an Italian study in the journal Frontiers in Public Health that studied a group of men in care of medically assisted procreation centers. The conclusions are the same: no impact of the vaccine on fertility. This is also true for women, as another study published in theAmerican Journal of Epidemiologyalthough transient episodes of menstrual irregularities have been described.

Conversely, Sars-Cov-2 infection can alter the quality of male seminal fluid, with long-term data yet to be confirmed.

The Sigo campaign

“The lack of information on vaccination and women’s health has generated a lot of confusion and women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or want to have a child do not know whether to get vaccinated – admits Sigo (Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics) – this situation and the absence of official documents represents a danger to the health of women and newborns. The vaccine is safe, there are no contraindications, on the contrary we do not know the possible complications in the fetuses of infected women “.

So Sigo is committed to a scientific information campaign to clarify, once and for all, that the anti-Covid serums do not cause infertility, nor alterations to the fetus or breast milk.