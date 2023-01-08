After the case of Pordenone a few days ago, of the woman discharged from the emergency room with a treatment based on painkillers but who actually had a fractured elbow, a similar story emerges. This time in San Daniele del Friuli, not far away, where a girl experienced the same ordeal.

According to the newspaper Il Gazzettino, the similarities between the two events are many, starting from the initials of the two women (DV), although they are two different people. The first of hers lives in Pordenone, the second in Codroipo, in the province of Udine: the latter wrote to the Venetian newspaper recounting the misadventure that happened to her daughter. I live in Codroipo, I read the article and I seem to relive my own misadventure, even if it happened to my daughter. Shocking, identical », she writes in her email to the Gazzettino.

«On April 16, 2022, on the eve of Easter, my daughter after a fall with her scooter was taken to the hospital for tests. After the visit, she was discharged with a diagnosis of simple contusion, but without X-rays or more specific tests, despite the fact that she had severe pain in her leg. The doctor in her diagnosis also writes that a cure with painkillers is sufficient. We leave a little more reassured, even if that story of the missing plate didn’t completely convince us».

And in fact the pains continue: «Everything finished? Not even in a dream. Two days later I went back to the ER. This time they did the x-rays and the result was clear: compound fracture of the fibula! Not only fracture, but even dislocated. Moral of the story forty days of plaster and endless physiotherapy sessions that are still ongoing. We are outraged by what happened and by the responses received to our requests for clarification. According to the doctors, in fact, their procedure was not wrong. In short, according to them that slab was not needed, despite the mistake since it was not a contusion ».

The woman continues: «I have never made an official statement, but I am ascertaining that unfortunately such events are neither isolated nor rare. Indeed, from what I have heard around, they occur often and in all the emergency rooms of hospitals in the region. I don’t want to jump to conclusions – she concludes – because it would be a bit like shooting at the Red Cross. Instead I want to invite everyone to reflect on health, professionalism and responsibility. It is important that the population knows and understands what is happening so that similar events do not happen again. And those who made a mistake take their own responsibilities ».

