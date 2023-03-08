The investigations on the management of the first phase of the Pandemic from Covid 19 push many of us to reflect again on what has happened in recent years, also because there is a proposal from theOMS which risks institutionalizing the limitation of freedom we have witnessed in recent years. The topic was explored in the course of “A special day” starting from the words of Fabio Duranti: “We continue to talk about these things precisely because they have greatly influenced our health and our economy, the well-being of citizens. Italy was truly the center of experimentation with all of this. We should go back, re-evaluate the words of Magna Carta and above all not just re-evaluate even more the words of our Article 32, especially the last part, and ask politics to change something precisely to prevent anyone from speculating, even in the future. Because it’s impossible that other #magistrates can’t start other investigations into these issues we’re talking about. Here, I believe that all this was possible thanks to a forced wrong interpretation, but still an interpretation. Those uninterpretable constitutions where there is a strict prohibition on the state’s obligation to inject substances into citizens of health treatments, unless the subject is clearly dangerous, the famous #TSOs that are made by people who maybe can be an imminent danger to others“.

The imminent danger that according to Doctor Giovanni Frajese has already materialized in recent years of worldwide pandemic: “What has happened in these three years has been a removal of the dignity of the human being, what has been done with loved ones, the way they have treated people, the Green Pass, the limitation of freedom and all the discrimination that followed. We have lost both the freedom and dignity of being human beings. Because people today still aren’t treated like human beings, they’re being treated, especially people who haven’t been vaccinated, they’re still being treated like they’re, I don’t know, a pesky germ, that shouldn’t exist.

There is too much anger in people, both in those who have rightly suffered a lot in this period, it is something that is very difficult to let go, because those written, for example ‘Dogs can enter the unvaccinated no‘, and everything else that has been vomited by a certain part of communication has left wounds that are still very much alive in millions of our brothers. I think, at the same time, however, that anger actually has a frequency not too far from that of fear. Often the two are mixed with each other. What we have to do instead is really go beyond all this“.

Continues Phrases: “We always live in a model that has been imposed on us, which transforms people more and more into drivable robots or the fear button. Fear of both dying and losing one’s job, which is why all those wonderful things that are encompassed in free will are abdicated“. Conclude during: “If the WHO concept passes, that it will have to govern us above governments, as if it were a religious, obligatory entity. The fact is not whether it will pass or not, it is the fact that it has been proposed. This alone deserves not only very great attention, but deserves further reflection and deserves a very strong contrast“.