Stop the mandatory use of masks on means of transport and an extension of one month in hospitals and RSAs.

This is the government’s decision regarding the new anti-Covid measures, which will come into force from 1 October. In the next few hours, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza will sign the decree with which he will extend the obligation to use masks for workers, users and visitors of health, socio-health and Rsa facilities for another month, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities and residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient people.