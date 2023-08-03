Another night of drone warfare, bombs on trolleybuses in Kherson

A trolleybus with people on their way to work was bombed this morning in Kherson in southern Ukraine, there are injuries, said the regional head Roman Mrochka, quoted by Rbc-Ukraine. “Ruthless Russians: Public transport and people going to work were bombed this time,” Mrochko said. The bombs were aimed at a cathedral, the trolleybus was hit. “During the fire extinguishing in St. Catherine’s Cathedral, there were repeated bombings,” the Interior Ministry reported, four employees of the emergency service were injured.

The night was once again marred by mutual drone strikes between Russia and Ukraine. The Kiev authorities reported this morning a new wave of unmanned aircraft that have hit the capital, while the heads of at least two Russian regions report of Ukrainian drones shot down on their territory.

The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed almost 15 Shahed-type kamikaze drones overnight during a Russian attack: the head of the military administration of the capital, Serhiy Popka, reported on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine.

Russian drones were shot down on the approach to Kiev, Popko added. “It is the eighth consecutive attack by Shahed barrage ammunition in Kiev. And once again, like yesterday, it was a massive attack”, observed the head of the military administration of the capital, specifying that “the air raid in capital lasted exactly three hours”. At the moment there are no casualties or damages. According to Rbc-Ukraine, the Kiev forces have shot down all the drones launched by the Russians on Kiev.

On the other hand, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced on Telegram the downing of a drone in the region, on the border with Ukraine. “In the Belgorod district and in the district of the city of Yakovlev, our air defense system worked – an aircraft-type drone was shot down.” No casualties or damages are reported.

Six drones were shot down by the air defense system while flying over the Kaluga region in central Russia, with no casualties or damage. This was stated by the governor Vladislav Shapsha, quoted by RIA Novosti. “Tonight, while trying to fly over the Kaluga region, the Air Defense Forces shot down 6 drones over the south-west of the region. There were no casualties or damage,” the governor wrote in Telegram

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

