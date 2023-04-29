Another point of view. Letter from the Family Association – Mental Health Forum

Attacks on sanitary ware: another point of view

Come Association of Families with Psychic Suffering We Together, we want to propose another reading regarding the recent deplorable and worrying attacks on health workers to whom all our sympathies go.

We deeply feel the duty to support all public health operators both for the attacks and for the high workloads to which they are subjected today, following retirement or resignations without reinstatement which inevitably generate wear and tear, tiredness and disaffection. We understand them and we thank them.

However we highlight once again how much our children o difficult, fragile, hypersensitive and breakable joints need detailed, complex and continuous interventions, integrated between medicine and sociality. If done with due care, all this requires dedication, time, perseverance, attention. And all of this TODAY cannot be done by services mortified in their organics, emptied of personnel dangerously reduced to a minimum. YESTERDAY, in other conditions, the attacks did not happen with the alarming frequency we see today. Will there be a why?

The treatment suffered by the CSM in via Gambini is the most evident and, in our opinion, scandalous example. No more 24-hour psychiatric services, no more qualified personnel for home visits, no more operators who can dedicate themselves and take care of the person as a whole and not just as a sick person as a drug taker.

TODAY mental health centers are reduced to mere distributors of medicines, stripped of the good practices that have made the Trieste system at the forefront of the world and is still the reference for Mental Health by the WHO.

As an association of family members, we already reported in August 2022 to the General Manager of ASUGI the serious critical issues of the Mental Health Centers, in particular Gambini and the evident impossibility of responding adequately to the complex problems that our children and relatives pose. On 30 March we sent a new reminder to Dr. Poggiana inviting him to implement the promised actions aimed at reintegrating the workforce of the CSMs and restoring Gambini on 24 hours and forewarning him precisely of the serious consequences that were going to be created and which are now evident to all. In fact, in recent months the use of the TSO has increased considerably, why? Trieste in previous years boasted one of the lowest percentages in Italy.

We note the rarefaction of the number of meetings between patient and doctor.

We see the almost total disappearance of the socializing activities necessary for every treatment and recovery project.

It is before our eyes the near impossibility for the operators of the essential team work, which guarantees the practices of care.

Didn’t those who have to plan health care – even mental health – know that the covid pandemic would be an aggravating element of the mental health situation of the suffering and of the population in general?

For years we have been reading about the increase in social unease and the increase in psychiatric cases both in childhood and in adulthood. By which public body and how is this phenomenon governed? Is it planned? What is the strategic vision for the world of mental health?

It is quite evident that there is no real project, an authentic programmed management of the phenomenon of mental distress. And to think that, albeit with limitations and defects, we had been exemplary in Italy and in the world with the “Trieste Model”!

With the current state of the CSMs, was and is absolutely predictable what is happening.

Therefore it is our firm belief that our family members neglected, some decidedly abandoned, others barely sufficiently supported, however all suffering, they are, together with and alongside the health professionals, the victims of this situation!

Let’s stop the attacks on health care workersnot with cameras, vigilantes or police intervention as suggested by someone, we believe of little use for things that have already happened, but with the dutiful exercise of the right to care governed by the essential levels of assistance and by the regulation of the ASUGI Mental Health Centers.

The outbursts, the anger of the people being treated can and should be managed better, restoring the workforce in the various services with qualified, trained personnel able to manage crises and be able to converse, relate to suffering people and we will see that attacks on healthcare personnel will also be significantly reduced.

Trieste, 20 April 2023

For the board of the A.Fa.So.P. NoiTogether OdV

Claudius Cossi