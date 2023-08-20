ANSA-BOX/Doctors, ‘Italy should be a reference point for treatments and stitches for young people’ – Health

“The sooner we close the contracts, the better. Nothing new can happen and they relate to a period prior to Covid and Ministerial Decree 77 (on territorial assistance standards, ed.) because they concern the years 2019-2021. It is therefore necessary to close this preparatory chapter and start a real reform of the health system”.





Reform that will have to lead Italy “to return to being a point of reference and to being the country where the best treatments are offered. We can apply for this role, we have many professionals and poles of excellence but we must learn to organize ourselves”.





To frame the situation in view of the recovery after the summer is the president of Fnomceo Filippo Anelli from which the call to “focus on young people” starts.





“One of the hot topics for our profession and for Italian healthcare on which we need to pay the utmost attention and on which we expect answers – Rings tells ANSA – is that of making our healthcare system attractive, and not just for young people Greater weight and more resources. The 15,000 doctors who are abroad could go back to work in our hospitals”. Therefore greater weight to the hospitals and in the territory to carry out group work with community houses that can be framed in associative forms. But resources are needed. Hence the expected battle on the front of the increase in funds. “Health Minister Schillaci – recalls Rings – asked the Economy Minister for 4 billion more. If he were able to bring this intention home, we would begin to think”. The games, Rings suggests, are not to be considered closed. There is also great pressure in this sense – he points out – by Fnomceo itself and by the trade union organisations.





With regard to territorial assistance, the situation with respect to that of hospitals is a little different. “There is talk of changing the employment relationship but the transition to dependence on the National Health Service of family doctors is a difficult process. What should we do? Close all studies and go to work where the employers decide, in this case the Hospital companies?” asks Anelli who explains: “It would skip the capillarity of assistance without counting the complex organizational implications and a specific employment contract that governs the tasks and a new classification.





So before heading into the unknown and making a proposal you need a clear picture. In my opinion, this debate takes us away from the real problem – continues the president of the National Federation of Medical Orders – that is, that there is a lack of diversified skills in the area. Doctors must work as a team to respond to the citizen’s right to be treated”.





Finally vaccinations for autumn. “I would advise everyone who has taken the third dose to take the anti-Covid booster. Getting vaccinated – concludes Anelli – is important”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

