Ansu Fati gives Barcelona victory over Milan: Reijnders impresses, Tomori and Hernandez flop | First page

Milan closed the American tour losing with the result of 1-0 against Barcelona. A goal by Ansu Fati decides, good signals for Pioli from Pulisic and Reijnders. De Ketelaere and Adli remain on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Florence, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunić, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Lion. A disp.: Mirante, Sportiello; Bartesaghi, Kalulu, Chairman, Simić; Adli, Pobega, Rosemary, Saelemaekers, Zeroli; Colombo, From Ketelaere, Traore. All.: Pioli.

BARCELONA (4-3-3): Pena; Kounde, Garcia, Araujo, M. Alonso; Pedri, Romeu, Fermin; Raphinha, F. Torres, Abde. Available: Astralaga, Ter Stegen; Balde, Casadó, Christensen, Dest, Dembelé, de Jong, Fati, Faye, Garrido, Gavi, Gündoğan, Kessie, Lenglet, Lewandowski, Martínez, S. Roberto, Valle, Yamal. All.: Xavi.

Referee: Alex Chilowicz (USA).

TOP

Reinders: for 70 minutes he gives an essay of his qualities: ball and chain progression, insertions with the right times, excellent technique and an ability to read the game as a high-level player. In the final stages of the match, he spotted a very positive performance by kicking a penalty on the move following a delicious assist from Leão.

Lion: he’s not 100% yet because he’s been working with the group for two weeks but still manages to be devastating. A couple of devastating accelerations end up disorienting Kounde. He comes close to scoring and gives it to Reijnders who isn’t as concrete as he should be.

FLOP

Tomori: saves a goal already scored with a slide save but it’s the only good thing done in a game played rather badly. Insecure ball and chain, he systematically gets jumped by the direct opponent on duty. Worrying

Florenzi: the ease with which Ansu Fati scores the winning goal is the perfect snapshot of a player who no longer seems as reliable as in the good old days.

Hernandez: plays head down and only with the ball at his feet, making many mistakes, even simple ones. Definitely heavy.

Loftus-Cheek: of the newcomers it seems the one that needs the most time to get in tune with his teammates on a technical and tactical level.

