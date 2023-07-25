Anthocyanins and their effects in elderberry

Secondary plant substances with antioxidant properties

The anthocyanins contained in elderberry can have a positive effect on our health.

Black elder is a gift from nature. Its berries and flowers are not only a treat for all the senses, but also contain many precious ingredients that benefit our health in various ways. Anthocyanins, which belong to the flavonoids, deserve special attention. The secondary plant substances are found in large quantities in elderberries and give them their intense dark violet color, among other things. From a health point of view, however, anthocyanins are valuable because of their strong antioxidant properties, with which they support our body in fighting free radicals.

Anthocyanins in elderberry: Beneficial effects on blood pressure, organs and cholesterol levels

An unbalanced diet, the consumption of alcohol and nicotine, UV rays and environmental toxins – there are many factors that trigger oxidative stress. Harmful free radicals get the upper hand in the body and cause damage to the cells. The consequences range from premature skin aging to various chronic diseases of the organs. Antioxidants like the anthocyanins in elderberry help the body capture and neutralize these free radicals, helping to minimize their harmful effects. In addition, studies provide evidence that eating fruit high in anthocyanins can have beneficial effects on blood vessels and blood pressure, and contribute to normal cholesterol levels. Also positive are their antibacterial and antiviral properties, which support the immune system in fighting infections.

Cornelia Titzmann: “This is how you take advantage of the anthocyanins in elderberry”

Elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann from holunderkraft.de has a few preparation tips: “In order to benefit from the positive effects of anthocyanins, you can process the berries and blossoms in various ways. A simple option and also very tasty are homemade elderberry juice and elderberry jelly. You can also use the berries in cakes or desserts – whatever tastes good is allowed. It is important that you do not eat the elderberry raw and that you prepare it as soon as possible after collecting it. If this is not possible, you should freeze the berries directly. In this way, the anthocyanins are retained in large numbers and can later develop their desired effect in the body.

Tip: Add a little lemon juice when baking or cooking. Anthocyanins like an acidic environment and survive processing better that way.”

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, naturopath and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

company contact

elder power

Cornelia Titzmann

Günzelstrasse 54

10717 Berlin

0173 461 22 67

