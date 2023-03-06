The anthocyanins for diabetes. Nutrition has a formidable impact on the prevention of type 2 diabetes and also on its management. The benefits associated with fruits and vegetables are due to their high concentrations of polyphenols. A particular class of polyphenols, gli anthocyanins, is responsible for imparting red-orange to blue-violet colors to plants. Experts have done many studies to better understand the antidiabetic properties of anthocyanins.

Searches of United States Trusted Source he was born in Finlandia Trusted Source have shown that consuming foods rich in anthocyanins, particularly berries, reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes. A meta-analysis published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry summarizes the effects of anthocyanins on the gut microbiome, energy metabolism, and inflammation, with a focus on acylated anthocyanins.

Anthocyanins against diabetes: the difference between acylated and non-acylated

Anthocyanins are divided into 2 categories based on their molecular structure: acilati e not acylated. Acylated anthocyanins have superior antidiabetic properties than non-acylated anthocyanins.

Compared to non-acylated anthocyanins, acylated anthocyanins are more stable and more resistant to digestion. For this reason the stomach and intestines cannot digest them and they pass through the colon. Here they are degraded by intestinal microorganisms.

Elderberry, blackberry and blackcurrant contain mainly non-acylated anthocyanins. Acylated anthocyanins are found in red radish, purple corn, black carrot, red cabbage and purple sweet potato.

Anthocyanins promote intestinal health

Researchers have studied the effects of various anthocyanins on bacteria living in the gut using animal models. The non-acylated anthocyanins in black rice increased the abundance of some intestinal bacteria, including Akkermansia muciniphila. Experts have shown that this bacterium stimulates insulin secretion and leads to improved glucose metabolism in animals with type 2 diabetes.

Benefits of acylates on the intestine

Studies have also shown that acylated anthocyanins from various sources, such as purple sweet potatoes and Concord grapes, affect the gut microbiome in three ways:

promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria,

inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria,

by increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids, which are beneficial for gut health and glycemic control.

However, new studies on humans are needed to confirm what research has confirmed on the animal model.

Anthocyanins lower blood glucose levels

One of the pharmacological effects of anthocyanins is the inhibition of carbohydrate digestion enzymes. This leads to a reduction in blood glucose levels. Additionally, research has shown that anthocyanins activate glucose and lipid metabolism pathways in the liver and muscles, which also contribute to lower blood glucose levels.

In one study blood glucose levels were about 30 percent lower. Similarly, another study found that the administration of acylated anthocyanin extracts from purple sweet potato for 4 weeks at a daily dose of 500 mg/kg body weight led to a significant reduction in blood sugar and an improvement in numbness. to insulin.

Most flavonoids can also affect carbohydrate absorption by inhibiting carbohydrate-digesting enzymes and binding to sugars, thereby preventing their absorption.

Anthocyanins against diabetes: they also reduce inflammation

Eating carbohydrates or fats triggers a short-term inflammatory immune response. The inflammation usually goes away quickly, but if it doesn’t, it can become chronic. Chronic inflammation can damage the insulin-secreting cells in the pancreas. This can lead to obesity, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

In studies, dietary supplementation of both non-acylated and acylated anthocyanins reduced inflammation. This reduction in inflammation reduces insulin resistance and improves glucose metabolism in diabetes.

Key points

Recent findings on the antidiabetic effects of anthocyanins suggest that eating more anthocyanin-rich fruits and vegetables may be beneficial for the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes. Although it is difficult to draw clear conclusions about the differences in biological activity between the two types of anthocyanins , the experts conclude that acylated anthocyanins may have greater potential benefits in regulating energy metabolism, inflammation, and gut microbiota in type 2 diabetes than non-acylated anthocyanins.

