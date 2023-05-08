Anti-aging agents reviewed by Yael Adler: That is really helpful

Various anti-aging products for creaming or swallowing are on the market. Dermatologist and bestselling author Yael Adler explains what is actually helpful. Yael Adler

moisturizers



Cream additives such as urea (urea), glycerin, amino acids and hyaluronic acid, as natural moisturizing factors, can soften the horny layer of the epidermis for a few hours. However, they do not get to the bottom, i.e. under the robust skin barrier.