Anti-aging diet: eat these foods every day and your skin will be 10 years younger

Systematically introducing certain foods into the diet can really make a difference to the health of our skin

Aging is a natural process that we must accept: we cannot stop time. However there is something we can do. If we adopt healthy eating habits, with a particular fondness for certain types of foods, our skin will benefit greatly. We will even look younger than we actually are.

How is it possible? We’re talking about embarking on a real one fight against free radicals, responsible for accelerating cellular aging and harmful to skin cells. The weapons we have at our disposal to fight them are the antioxidants that we find in the foods we eat.

The fruit and vegetables must never be missing in our diet: rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, they are essential for the health of our skin.

I polyphenols not vitamins A, C and E they have a fort antioxidant power. The foods richest in polyphenols are fruits and vegetables (especially citrus fruits, cherries, berries, tomatoes, cabbage, broccoli, garlic and onion), green tea, extra virgin olive oil (the crude), cocoa and dark chocolate. Blueberries, for example, are wonderful fruits, very rich in antioxidants. Also Whole grains they contain vitamin E and polyphenols and are very useful for protecting us against free radicals.

The power of seeds

Vitamin E, known for its anti-aging properties, promotes skin tone; as well as in green tea and extra virgin olive oil, it is present in good quantities inavocadoin nights it’s us sunflower seeds.

Nuts and seeds in general have many benefits for the skin, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids such as omega-3. THE flax seed and those of chiafor example, are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is involved in the production of collagen, essential for keeping the skin supple and young.

The benefits of omega-3s

Foods that provide our body with omega-3 fatty acids are very important because they have anti-inflammatory properties and contribute to improve the elasticity, luminosity and hydration of the skin, also delaying the appearance of the dreaded wrinkles. We find omega-3s especially in sardines, mackerel, anchovies, salmon, tofu and nuts.

Proteins are also essential for skin cell regeneration, but we have to choose which ones lean proteinsuch as those present in the white meat chicken and turkeyIn the pescein egg it’s us legumes. Let’s avoid eating greasy, fried and unhealthy foods, which will ruin not only the skin but our health in general.

