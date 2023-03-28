Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

It is mankind’s dream: to live long and age healthily. In addition to a healthy lifestyle, the drug rapamycin could also be helpful. Research on animals is already in full swing. In the video, book author and journalist Nina Ruge explains how anti-aging can work in your cells.

Scientists are currently searching for ways and substances to prevent age-related decline and combat the negative effects of aging. Loud Max-Planck-Gesellschaft the drug rapamycin is currently the most promising anti-aging agent.

Antiaging Drug: What is Rapamycin?

Rapamycin comes from Easter Island (Polynesian: Rapa Nui). There, researchers discovered a new bacterium in the soil in the 1960s: Streptomyces hygroscopicus. Rapamycin is produced as a metabolic product.

The “career” of the substance is already diverse: initially it was supposed to be used as an antibiotic against fungal infections; For several years now, research has been carried out into the extent to which the substance could also be suitable as a life-prolonging elixir. In Germany, rapamycin (also called sirolimus) is currently approved as a drug under the trade name Rapamune – but only in combination with other immune-suppressing drugs.

How does rapamycin work?

Rapamycin is currently used primarily in transplants to prevent the rejection of foreign organs. Namely, rapamycin inhibits the enzyme mTOR, which affects the immune response and is involved in cell division. The inhibition of immune reactions is a desired effect in transplantation, as otherwise new organs that are still “foreign bodies” would be rejected.

However, what is helpful in operations is completely useless in everyday life: a reduction in immune function. Infections are therefore a known side effect of rapamycin administration. But also disturbances in fat metabolism and tumor formation.

It also seems that the administration of rapamycin has a similar effect on the body as a reduced food intake. This is also associated with a longer service life. This effect has already been demonstrated for mice. The underlying mechanism is explained as follows: The regulation of food intake is also closely linked to the protein mTOR. Since rapamycin has an inhibitory effect on this, it may reduce food intake.