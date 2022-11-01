“Dead eyes and fried brains: this is the real pandemic that is affecting people. Haven’t you noticed it? ». This supports a friend who is very attentive to the level of mental vivacity of the people she meets. There are many signs of vulnerability to cognitive impairment: difficulty in remembering names and words, in concentrating, in remembering things said and done a few minutes before, but also in reflecting, in finding meditated and not impulsive or superficial solutions, the tendency to repeat oneself, the emotionally increasingly clouded gaze, without flashes, without depth of expression, without internalization. Difficulties most noticeable in the long covid, when people complain of a typical symptom: brain fog.

Some people with brain deterioration experience dementia: a serious and progressive degenerative disease of the brain. It includes two large forms, which mutually worsen each other, because they have a common, powerful and destructive denominator: diffuse inflammation of the brain tissue. The first is Alzheimer’s dementia, characterized by the deposition of a substance that is toxic to nerve cells, amyloid. It affects about 50% of dementias, with a hereditary genetic component. The second is atherosclerotic dementia, secondary to vascular damage caused by the deposition of cholesterol under the cells that line the blood vessel wall (endothelium), associated with hypertension due to the increase in peripheral arterial resistance and hyperglycemia from diabetes.

The network of arterioles and capillaries that nourish the trillions of nerve cells contained in the brain is very dense. If we put them in line we would get an estimated vascular path of around 600 kilometers! If along the roads of the peninsula we had thousands of piles of garbage (the cholesterol plaques), the traffic would no longer circulate or almost. This also happens in the brain where atherosclerotic vasculopathy, in addition to inflammation, causes a progressive lack of oxygen (hypoxia) because the red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the cells, circulate with difficulty inside the vessels restricted by the accumulation of cholesterol.

Critical point: what are the risk factors for dementia, Alzheimer’s and atherosclerosis, common to men and women? Beware of physical factors: obesity, which is growing disturbingly, increases the risk of dementia due to acute inflammation caused by cytokines released by adipose tissue, due to neuroinflammation and vascular damage. Diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, often associated with obesity, complicate its consequences: they damage blood vessels, cause hypoxia, increase neuroinflammation and specifically damage cholinergic neurons, on which memory and lucid thinking depend. Even more so, when super-toxic alcohol and smoking give the brain the coup de grace. Depression, more frequent in the obese and in diabetics, accentuates cognitive impairment in both sexes. At the same time, pay attention to another powerful risk factor for dementia: the low cognitive reserve, typical of women and men who have low schooling, low level of employment, few social interactions, even worse if they are sedentary. Less cultural, affective and motor stimuli reduce the dendritic spines, the connections between neurons, reducing the network of information that circulates effective and fast. The more neurons are connected, the more the brain compensates for age-related loss of neurons with synergistic qualities. That’s why keeping the brain stimulated is a factor of mental youth at any age.

Women also have other risk factors. Menopause is a cognitive killer, especially in women with persistent hot flashes and sleep disturbances, warning signs of increased brain pain (neuroinflammation) caused by loss of estrogen. The worse and more frequent the hot flashes are, the greater the risk of cognitive impairment. Having had a bilateral ovariectomy exacerbates the problem: the loss of testosterone, added to the loss of estrogen, triples the risk of dementia especially if suffered before the age of 38.

For everyone, to keep the brain in physical shape, you need to reduce weight. Treat diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia well. Avoid alcohol. Do 45 minutes of regular morning physical activity in natural light, preferably in a group. And train it! Read, learn something new, sing, play, dance, play sports with others, cultivate the vegetable garden or the garden, or travel, curious about the world. For women, a personalized hormone replacement therapy, immediately at the beginning of menopause, combined with lively stimuli and healthy lifestyles, gives back the will to live and also keeps the brain in super shape.

