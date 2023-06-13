Anti-Aging: Taurine as a Pill for Long Life? That’s behind it

To investigate whether this decline contributes to the aging process, the researchers gave mice 1000 milligrams of taurine per kilogram of body weight once a day until the end of their lives. In fact, it turned out that this increased the life expectancy of the mice

But taurine can apparently do much more than previously thought. As an international team of researchers from India, the USA and Germany, among others, found out, the amount of taurine in the body decreases with age – in both animals and humans.

A new study published in Science Magazine now shows the amazing effects of taurine, which many are familiar with as the energizing ingredient in energy drinks. This amino acid is formed by the body in the liver and is also ingested through food. For example, offal such as heart and liver contain taurine.

Grow old healthily and stay fit and vital for as long as possible. Everyone wishes that. Unfortunately, the opposite is often the case. It is true that people are getting older, but unfortunately this also means that many diseases of old age appear.

Improved health in mice given taurine

The health of the mice supplemented with taurine also improved, so that the function improved

the muscles

the pancreas

of the brain

of the intestine

and the immune system

improved.

The same can be seen in experiments with monkeys. In experiments with worms, a life-prolonging effect was also found with the administration of taurine.

Taurine works on different levels against the aging process

In order to see exactly how taurine counteracts the aging process, the researchers were also able to identify several mechanisms:

It reduces cell aging.

It protects against telomerase deficiency.

It suppresses deterioration in mitochondrial function.

It reduces DNA damage.

It reduces inflammation.

Low taurine levels found in people with diabetes, overweight, etc

To study the effects of taurine in humans, the researchers also analyzed data from 11,966 people. The finding was amazing, because they actually found that low taurine levels

overweight

Typ-2-Diabetes

high glucose levels

markers of inflammation

and high cholesterol levels

went along.

Sport increases taurine levels in the body

In addition, the researchers found through exercise testing that exercise increased taurine levels in the body. Sport therefore ensures a natural increase in this amino acid. The researchers therefore assume that the positive effect of exercise on health could have something to do with the increase in taurine.

Age researcher considers taurine study to be convincing

Other scientists have already taken a look at the new taurine study. “This result is significant because it establishes taurine as a new drug that may also promote healthy aging in humans,” Sebastian Grönke of the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne told Science Media Center Germany. The combination of different model organisms and human data as well as the fact that similar results could be achieved in the various laboratories involved made this study particularly convincing, Grönke continued.

It is unclear whether taurine is the cause of age-related diseases

However, it is unclear what role taurine plays in age-related diseases in humans. “Although the study shows a correlation between taurine levels and certain age-related diseases such as diabetes, it is still unclear whether altered taurine levels are actually the cause. It is also unclear whether other diseases such as dementia and cancer are affected.” Grönke emphasized that future studies would have to clarify this.

Nevertheless, other studies have actually shown positive effects of taurine on age-related diseases: “For example, it could be shown that taurine lowers blood pressure in patients with high blood pressure or improves the well-being of Parkinson’s patients,” Grönke continues. However, since the studies were very small, there is still a need for research here.

Researchers advise against self-experiments with taurine

Nevertheless, Grönke considers it quite realistic that taking taurine can also extend lifespan. “However, further clinical studies are necessary to clarify the exact dosage and tolerability in long-term therapy with the high amounts of taurine used here,” he points out. Although taurine is considered relatively safe, there are no studies to date that have tracked taurine intake in such high doses over a longer period of time. Grönke therefore advises against trying it yourself.