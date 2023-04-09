As happens in all oriental medico-philosophical cultures, even the Indian one (of which yoga is an expression) is based on the idea that the organism is perfused with a vital energy, which flows in every part of it and is the presupposition of proper functioning and health of all organs. The teacher Francesca Cassia therefore underlines an important (and often forgotten) characteristic of the ancient discipline: in addition to giving many other advantages, more understandable to Westerners because they are more concrete, the practice also entails very important energy benefits.

The execution and holding of asanas, according to the master yogis, stimulates a better circulation of energy and therefore makes each apparatus more efficient.

The regenerating asana

Each pose has its regenerating effects on individual and specific organs, but there is one that helps to invigorate and make the heart, lungs and endocrine system work better and which is therefore a panacea for everyone: it is Svarga Dvijasana (the Bird of Paradise). It is an asana for experts, which however can be prepared with many preparatory poses that are also easy and accessible to the less trained: in particular with the lateral extension positions, such as the kneeling gate, the triangle, the lateral angle. Don’t think that the only possible execution is the scenographic one by Charlotte Lazzari in the photo above: the raised leg doesn’t necessarily have to be straight, on the contrary it can remain with the knee flexed. The important thing is to support the thigh, surrounding it with an arm, and hook your hands behind you. This step certainly requires flexibility, elasticity and many attempts, but it is by no means impossible.

Two approaches

If you don’t know where to start, know that there are two ways to get into the pose. One is the yogic one: bend the torso forward, on the thighs, pass one arm under one leg, move the other arm behind the back, clasp the hands behind you and then raise the torso up to the upright position, ” dragging” up also the leg. Difficult? Yes of course. So here is the more gymnastic variant, for dancers, which is more accessible: standing, in monopodalic support, bring the knee of the leg on which you do not unload the weight to your chest, then open it laterally, pass an arm around the thigh, passing in front, and clasp your hands behind.

A boost for the body

In any case, these “crossings” and “weaving” of the arms on other parts of the body stimulate a strong pumping of the heart, which improves its performance, acting on the diaphragm and on the other respiratory muscles, improving lung capacity and function, and stimulate the endocrine system. This trio of benefits constitutes a real boost for the whole body, because it charges all the cells and tissues of the body with energy and blood rich in nutrients and oxygen.