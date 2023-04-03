Home Health ANTI-ALZHEIMER DRUGS SHINE THE BRAIN Neurology
ANTI-ALZHEIMER DRUGS SHINE THE BRAIN Neurology

by admin

Brain volume loss in patients taking them

Taking drugs directed against Alzheimer’s disease has the effect of reducing brain volume. This was stated by a study published in Neurology by a team from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Melbourne.
Among the drugs analyzed there is also the antibody lecanemab, the latest to be approved for the treatment of the disease.
The meta-analysis shows greater brain volume loss in treated patients than in those who received a placebo, and the loss was most evident in those who received the highest dose of lecanemab.
The analysis also shows a link between the reduction in brain volume and the common side effect of anti-Alzheimer’s drugs, i.e. swelling of the brain, which often occurs without symptoms.
According to some, the reduction in brain volume could be connected with the removal of the protein … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords |

Alzheimer,

lecanemab,

cerebrale,

