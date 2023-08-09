Home » Anti-cancer pill: a step forward in the fight against cancer
Anti-cancer pill: a step forward in the fight against cancer

The dream of beating cancer may be closer than ever thanks to the new anti-cancer pill developed by City Hope in Los Angeles. The drug, called AOH1996, is capable of killing all cancer cells in the laboratory without harming healthy tissue.

The AOH1996 pill works by attacking a protein called PCNA, which is essential for the growth and proliferation of cancer cells. The drug has been tested in cellular and animal models with very promising results. In a study of mice with breast cancer, the AOH1996 pill shrunk the tumor by up to 90% in just 10 days.

Human trials of the AOH1996 pill have just begun. The first tests will be conducted on 8 patients who will be given increasingly larger doses of the drug. During the first phase, the toxicity of the therapy on humans will be evaluated. Then, to follow it will be necessary to try to identify the right dose to administer and how the drug will impact on the patients’ quality of life.

If human tests are positive, the AOH1996 pill could be available on the market in 7-8 years. This drug could be a breakthrough in the fight against cancer, offering new hope to millions of people.

The benefits of the AOH1996 pill

The AOH1996 pill has several advantages over currently used anti-cancer therapies. First, the drug is able to kill all cancer cells, even those resistant to traditional therapies. Secondly, the AOH1996 pill does not damage healthy tissue, thus reducing the undesirable effects of the therapy. Finally, the drug is very easy to administer, just take one pill a day.

The AOH1996 pill could be a breakthrough in the fight against cancer, offering new hope to millions of people. The results of the human tests will be key in determining whether this drug can actually be used to treat cancer.

