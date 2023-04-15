Anti-cancer vaccines, Abrignani on Sky TG24: ‘Therapeutic, not preventive’

“The mRna technology has made it possible to develop a personalized vaccine very quickly”, explains the immunologist and professor of General Pathology at the Milan State University Your browser does not support HTML5

“In the case of cancer we are not talking about preventive vaccines but about vaccine-therapy”. This is what Sergio Abrignani, professor of general pathology at the State University of Milan, explained to the microphones of Sky TG24. “The anti-cancer vaccines are therefore therapies which, in this case, bring together two important things of recent years: mRna technology, to induce a strong immune response against tumor antigens, and immunotherapy, with drugs already used today that block the brake that tumors place on the immune response. These are vaccines that are given to people already suffering from cancer, in this case melanoma, in which tumor antigens had been identified”.

The vaccine In recent days, the American company Moderna announced that the first personalized mRna vaccines against cancer, cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune diseases could arrive by 2030. In particular, the company is working on those against the syncytial virus and against melanoma, for both of which it has obtained breakthrough therapy, or the accelerated approval procedure, from the American FDA. What has been done with the anti-Covid vaccines, Modern points out, has allowed cancer vaccine research to proceed quickly, so much so that the equivalent of 15 years of progress has been achieved in just 12 to 18 months. The “vaccines” against cardiovascular diseases “We can talk about anti-cancer vaccines but certainly not about vaccines against cardio-vascular diseases – Abrignani explains to Sky TG24 -. The aim in this case is not to induce an immune response, as vaccines do, but to make this mRna in the heart or coronary artery factors that induce the neoformation of arteries that are occluded. They are therefore therapies, not vaccines. We have been working on anti-cancer vaccines for decades, until now they had never worked because we were unaware, up to ten years ago, that tumors put in place the shutdown of the immune response.With immunotherapy, which is applied today regularly for the treatment of certain types of tumors, we try to remove this brake with what we call inhibitory checkpoints.The new Moderna’s vaccine combines vaccination with a therapy that removes this brake”, explains Abrignani.



How the new vaccine works “We must remember – continues Abrignani – that it is necessary to have a specific antigen against which to direct the action of the vaccine, and this was a problem in the past. Today, with the technologies available, we have understood that cancer cells are different from cells around them: they have different antigens.Unfortunately, however, the most interesting tumor antigens are individual, i.e. those present in subject A, due to mutations, are different from the tumor antigens of subject B. mRna technology has made it possible to develop a personalized vaccine very quickly.Hopefully then, in 8-10 years, after the biopsy is done, the tumor transcripts are sequenced against the normal cells next to them, the parts of the tumor sequence are identified that the immune system can recognize as foreign, and finally the mRna vaccine is given against these parts due to the mutation of the tumor, together with the immunotherapy already used today. This combination manages to give good effectiveness”, concludes Abrignani.



