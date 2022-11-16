The supplement can also be found on supermarket counters, it can be purchased freely, without any medical supervision in terms of how it is taken and how it works. The drug, on the other hand, is only available in pharmacies and on prescription. Yet both have a very similar principle of action and side effects: the molecules in question are respectively lovastatin, the drug of choice for the treatment of high plasma cholesterol levels, and monacolins, substances present in supplements based on red yeast rice and used for the same purpose. And it is precisely to put an end to this difference in treatment that the European Commission has just intervened, introducing a new regulation which modifies the previous one and effectively prohibits the sale throughout Europe of products containing single portions for daily use with equal or greater than 3 milligrams of monacolin from red yeast rice. The Commission also intervened by obliging producers to insert a label which must clearly show the number of single doses of product for the maximum daily intake and a warning not to consume a daily quantity equal to or greater than 3 milligrams, as well as specifying clearly the amount of monacolins per dose of product. The new regulation provides that the label also includes other warnings: first of all, the product must not be consumed by pregnant or breastfeeding women, by children under the age of 18 and by adults over the age of 70; in case of health problems resulting from the consumption of monacolins, it is advisable to immediately inform your doctor; the product should not be taken in combination with other cholesterol-lowering medicines or in combination with other supplements that contain red yeast rice.





In short, a crackdown on the safety of consumers and patients. Which, among other things, was long overdue: “Red yeast rice has been used and available in China since time immemorial and spread in Europe in the nineties as a product used to lower cholesterol by virtue of the fact that it contains monacolin K ”, explains Alberto Corsini, full professor of pharmacology at the Department of Pharmacological and Biomolecular Sciences of the University of Milan. “Monacolin is a molecule chemically identical to lovastatin and has an important effect in reducing cholesterol, which can reach up to 25%. The downside, however, is that monacolin is to all intents and purposes comparable to a drug, complete with side effects. In fact, already in 2018, four years ago, the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) had presented an opposition to the use of high doses of red fermented rice and its contents”. Several studies had in fact shown that monacolin shares side effects with lovastatin such as muscle pain, headache, problems affecting the connective tissue, liver, nervous system, gastrointestinal tract, skin and subcutaneous tissue. EFSA had pronounced, in particular, on the basis of the consultation of four sources of reports of adverse events, deeming that “the information available on adverse events reported in humans is sufficient to conclude that monacolins from red yeast rice, when used in dietary supplements, raise significant safety concerns at the level of use of 10 milligrams per day.





In short, the decision of the European Commission goes in the right direction. That of a “repositioning” of red fermented rice-based products and, more generally, of reminding consumers that many supplements, although available on supermarket shelves, should be taken carefully and possibly after consulting with your doctor. “The suggestion for those suffering from high cholesterol”, continues Corsini, “is first of all to be examined by a doctor for an evaluation of the cardiovascular risk. On the basis of this evaluation, the doctor will prescribe the most suitable treatment, which in low-risk cases – those not eligible for medical therapy – can include a change in lifestyle and the intake of specific supplements, but always in controlled doses”. Monacolin, among other things, is not the only option available: “We know that the best approach to reduce cholesterol”, says the expert, “is to use molecules that have different mechanisms of action: I am thinking, for example, of berberine, phytosterols, bergamot and artichoke extracts which act in a different way compared to monacolins: by combining these molecules it is possible to have anadditivity of the benefit”. And avoid side effects.