ANTI-COVID VACCINE MAYBE USEFUL AGAINST CANCER Pharmacology

New platform developed by ISS researchers

The journal NPJ Vaccines, of the Nature group, has just published the latest results of the preclinical research on the application against the disease induced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus of an original vaccine platform based on the engineering of the extracellular vesicles developed exclusively by researchers of the Institute Superior of Health.
Applied to SARS-CoV-2 infection, the data show that using the N protein of the virus as an antigen, this method has been shown to be effective in reducing the virus replication levels even more than 1000-fold in the lungs of laboratory, and this antiviral effect has been seen to persist even months after vaccination.
â€œThis particular method of vaccination – explains Maurizio Federico, who coordinated the research – consists in introducing the immunogenic protein of interest (antigen) into … (Continue) read the 2nd page


