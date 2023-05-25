ANTI-COVID VACCINE, THE CAUSE OF MYOCARDITIS MAYBE DISCOVERED Cardiology

The causes of cardiac inflammation in younger subjects

A study that appeared in Science Immunology investigated the reasons behind the onset of myocarditis among young people after the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Researchers at Yale University analyzed tissue samples from 23 healthy young patients between the ages of 13 and 21 who had developed myocarditis and/or pericarditis after the second dose of the anti-Covid-19 mRna vaccine.

The team, led by the infectious disease specialist Inci Yildirim, discovered that there would be no vaccine-induced antibodies at the root of the inflammation, but a spontaneous response from the immune system.

"Previous studies suggest that in rare cases myocarditis/pericarditis may occur in young males after repeated doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but the disease is likely to occur as a complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection rather than than after vaccination»







