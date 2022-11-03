A legal and political battle. This has become the case of the Apulian law which for some years has prevented unvaccinated health workers from accessing the hospital and outpatient departments of the health service. The new undersecretary for health, Marcello Gemmato (FdI) from Bari, announces that the regional law will be challenged so that it is canceled by the Constitutional Court and only the decree law issued by the government a few days ago remains in force: a text that puts an end to the vaccination obligation for white coats. But the Region replies that the terms of the appeal (60 days after the approval of the law) have expired since May 9, 2021. Therefore the Apulian law cannot be challenged and remains in force. THE Unvaccinated Apulian doctors who may be interested in returning to the ward are only 10 while there are 103 health care professionals in all: numbers from which we understand that the conflict is essentially political.





The fight The question arises from the statements with which President Michele Emiliano reaffirmed (in the Corriere del Mezzogiorno) that the regional law is in force and valid. Speaking with Sky Tg24, Gemmato replies closely: Emiliano is a funny guy but he should know, even as a magistrate, that in the hierarchy of laws what the central state says cannot be declassified by a region. That regional law speaks of the obligation of vaccines, which no longer exists. So it will be challenged. Gemmato – Emiliano replies immediately afterwards – is a long-time politician and should know that between national laws and regional laws, in competing matters such as health care, there is no hierarchy relationship that makes the former prevail over the latter, unless there is a infringement of the powers of the Parliament. But the latter must be challenged promptly by the government, which did not happen in our case, as the law in question was of 2021. I note that Gemmato, a pharmacist, engages in daring legal arguments by announcing the challenge of the Apulian law. And by doing so he makes a bad impression on the government of which he is a part. Such a one should immediately resign for his inadequacy. See also Difficult sleep, just learn the tricks to get your newborn to sleep

Laws Emiliano receives the support of the regional councilor Fabiano Amati (Pd). Which reaffirms the concept according to which regional law can no longer be challenged. Then he adds another argument: If I were the President of the Region, I would be the one to challenge the government decree because, that is, it prevents the Region from exercising its powers. The tangled and useful theme to reconstruct. Here we are talking about two regional laws on the same matter: the vaccine for health professionals. The first legislation (2018) is examined by the Constitutional Court. And the judges clarify that the text does not provide for a vaccination obligation (prerogative of state law) but sets a different principle: for reasons of health organization (this regional competence) unvaccinated health workers are kept out of wards. In order, says the Court, to avoid nosocomial epidemics. The law saves. The second Apulian legislation, in 2021, extends the list of vaccinations that healthcare professionals must undergo to enter the wards to Covid. And this, as Emiliano says, has never been challenged: therefore both the first and the second text (all the regulatory apparatus) are without prejudice. Gemmato, it must be said, had spoken to Sky only after consulting the ministry offices. Who had reassured him: the Apulian provisions cannot coexist with the decree law that abolishes the vaccination obligation. They write to him and informally tell him like this: There is no room for the application of the regional law, as otherwise it would impose a vaccination obligation not foreseen by the state law after the decree law of the last few days. The game doesn’t seem over. See also Snami and Smi warn the Region: "We will desert the regional meetings if the emergency of territorial medicine is not addressed first of all"

The newsletter of the Corriere del Mezzogiorno – Puglia If you want to stay updated on the news of Puglia, subscribe for free to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 12 noon. Just click here.

November 2, 2022 | 15:59 © breaking latest news



