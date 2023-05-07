“Anti Covid vaccines for healthy people were a mistake” / “mRNA had to be tested in oncology”

Franco Stoccoformer pharmaceutical executive of giants such as Aventis Pharma, Sanofi e Msdin an interview with The truthhad his say on handling the pandemic Covid-19 in Italia: “It was vaccinated on 99% of the population very much. An improper procedure, therefore a gamble. And those 1% of patients who suffered serious damage from the virus had nothing at their disposal. It was a choice, del Government that we had, to direct the doctors to ‘tachypirine and watchful waiting’, when instead there were home therapies possible”.

The expert believes that behind this strategy there were precisely the Big Pharma. “Enormous sums have been spent to buy the doses. I think for theOms was a great opportunity to launch the platforms a mRNA, under experimentation for a dozen years but without striking results”. This choice, too, is questionable. “THE vaccines could be used on a large scale to evaluate theimpact and proceed in other areas, like that oncological”.

Stocco: “Anti-Covid vaccines for healthy people were a mistake”. The consequences

Franco Stoccocritical of anti vaccines Covid-19 a mRNA administered to the population during the pandemic, he also wanted to warn about the potential consequences. “Eventual complications will be seen in several years. It will take a retrospective epidemiological evaluation to compare many parameters such as the mortalitythe adverse reactions and the fertility”. Speaking of the latter, serums continue to be recommended in too pregnancy. “There is no increase in the maternal mortality ratio compared to the pre-pandemic period, so there is no reason, especially in the absence of studies on genotoxicity”.

In conclusion, the former pharmaceutical executive hopes that certain mistakes will not be repeated in the future. “New therapies should not be classified as ‘vaccines‘ a mRNA, certainly very useful for other pathologies, because the recorded procedure, the study time on man, is too short. THE risks they’re really tall.”

