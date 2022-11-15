“The statements of the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato, are without scientific basis, therefore absolutely unacceptable to us”. To speak is Francesco Cognetticoordinator of the Forum of the Scientific Societies of Italian Hospital and University Clinics (FoSSC) and President of the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (FOCE), who comments on the statements of the newly elected representative of the Government during the broadcast of Rai2 ‘Restart – Italy starts again from you ‘and its answer to Aldo Cazzullodeputy director of Corriere della Sera.

Covid, Gemmato (Undersecretary of Health): “Without vaccines it would have been worse? There is no proof” coronavirus-wuhan-2020/covid-gemmato-sottosegretario-salute-senza-vaccini-sarebbe-andata-peggio-non-c-e-prova/431879/432835?adref=https://www.repubblica.it/salute/dossier/vaccini/2022/11/15/news/vaccini_anticovid_hanno_evitato_quasi_20_milioni_di_morti_nel_2021_la_risposta_delle_societa_scientifiche_foce_e_fossc_al_-374654329/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_374654337&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

“The anti Covid vaccines – continues Cognetti – have saved millions of people all over the world, in particular fragile patients such as those affected by oncological, hematological and cardiovascular diseases. Institutions must respect scientific evidence and protect the health of citizens. Trust in science cannot be undermined, especially on the part of government representatives who have to make health policy decisions ”. To bring numbers, the expert cites the study by Imperial College London which estimated the contribution of anti-covid vaccination in 2021 to be 19.8 million deaths avoided worldwide in 2021, the year in which the vaccination campaign is match. The Italian estimates on frail patients indicate the same thing: Covid mortality has almost disappeared, compared to the values ​​of 15-30% recorded during the first waves, when vaccines were not available. “In this regard – adds Cognetti – we also remember our 660 colleagues who died in the pre-vaccine era. The vaccine has also helped to reduce the pressure on health systems, subjected to enormous workloads during the pandemic ”.

Covid vaccines: why Gemmato is wrong. Without it it would have been an even worse tragedy by Aureliano Stingi

November 15, 2022



FOCE is among the organizations that have been committed since the early stages of the vaccination campaign to ensure priority in accessing vaccines to the most vulnerable people. “It is essential that these citizens also undergo the fifth dose of the vaccine as soon as possible. Our goal is to save the greatest number of lives ”, concludes the representative of the two scientific associations:“ We reiterate that the vaccine represents the decisive option in the management of the pandemic. But we are much more interested in thinking about the future and the reform of our National Health Service in this difficult moment for the Italian Health Service ”.