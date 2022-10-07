The Italian Obstetric Surveillance System (ItOSS) – Istituto Superiore di Sanità has updated the indications on vaccination against COVID-19 in pregnancy and breastfeeding, in light of the new vaccines available and the introduction of the second booster dose (fourth dose) also for this category of people.

Here are the main indications, in support of the provisions of the circular of the Ministry of Health of 7 September 2022.

Pregnant women

• Primary COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses (third and fourth doses) with mRNA vaccines are recommended for all pregnant women at any time in gestation, especially if they are at increased risk of developing severe COVID disease. -19 (women with risk factors such as age ≥30 years, BMI> 30 kg / m2, comorbidities, citizenship of countries with high migratory pressure).

• The booster dose with bivalent formulation of the Comirnaty Original / Omicron and Spikevax Original / Omicron mRNA vaccines (fourth dose) is recommended in pregnancy in the dosages authorized for this purpose.

• An interval of at least 120 days should elapse between the administration of the booster dose and the last previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

• Primary vaccination and booster doses (third and fourth doses) can be given at the same time as vaccinations recommended during pregnancy against influenza and whooping cough.

Breastfeeding women

• Primary COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses (third and fourth doses) with mRNA vaccines are recommended for all breastfeeding women, without the need to stop breastfeeding.

• The booster dose with bivalent formulation of the Comirnaty Original / Omicron and Spikevax Original / Omicron mRNA vaccines (fourth dose) is recommended in breastfeeding doses authorized for this purpose.

• An interval of at least 120 days should elapse between the administration of the booster dose and the last previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

• Primary vaccination and booster doses (third and fourth doses) with mRNA vaccines do not expose the infant to any risk and allow it to take antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 through milk.

• The vaccination schedule of a nursing infant from a vaccinated mother does not include any changes.

“As for the general population, mRNA vaccines have been particularly effective in preventing serious COVID-19 disease for pregnant women. Thanks to the current availability of numerically consistent data – the authors recall – international agencies of public health claim that vaccination, with primary and booster cycles (third and fourth dose), is the safest and most effective way to protect pregnant women and their children from COVID-19 “.