Home Health Anti-Covid vaccines, the tests that “photograph” the response of the immune system
Health

Anti-Covid vaccines, the tests that “photograph” the response of the immune system

by admin
Anti-Covid vaccines, the tests that “photograph” the response of the immune system

Know, in real time, the response of the immune system to the anti-covid vaccine. Just a year ago it was unthinkable, while today it is reality thanks to new tests that accurately photograph the complete immune response, both to disease and to vaccination. This now applies to Sars-Cov-2 infection, but it can be extended to other viral and bacterial infections in the future. What good is it? “In cancer patients, for example, or in those with autoimmune diseases, this verification is very important”, says Tommaso Trenti, President of the Italian Society of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology – Laboratory Medicine (SIBioC) and Director of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathological Anatomy of the University Hospital of Modena: “Our work allows us to indicate to clinicians what the patient’s real immune status is, to predict how he will react to chemotherapy, use of cortisone or immunosuppressive drugs”.

Covid, Europe says yes to antibody combo for treatment

by Dario Rubino

What the toxicological analyzes reveal

These tests are the focus of the 54th SIBioC national congress entitled “Bridge between present and future in healthcare”, underway in Genoa. But not only. The toxicological evaluation conducted thanks to laboratory medicine, for example, showed a reduction in the consumption of traditional drugs such as cocaine and opium during the lockdown and an increase in the use of synthetic drugs, especially with narcotic, analgesic and tranquilizing action, such as the new opiates and benzodiazepines. New very dangerous drugs – underlines SiBioC – which since 2015 have led to an opioid epidemic in the United States, landed in Europe since 2019 and constantly growing. “The Covid 19 epidemic was a frontier for all medical branches, but for us it was a real watershed – adds Laura Sciacovelli, Past President of SIBioC and Biologist Manager at the Padua Hospital – The strategic role of examinations laboratory has emerged with evidence and sees our scientific society at the forefront in protecting the patient’s health, transferring diagnostic innovation to clinical practice “.

See also  Confirming the orbit of the Didymos asteroid system, the DART probe will hit as scheduled | TechNews Technology News

Covid, the mortality of the elderly is still too high

by Dario Rubino

Laboratory medicine at the service of personalized medicine

The introduction of increasingly advanced tests on the one hand, therefore, and genomics on the other. “Genomics provides us with the tools of precision medicine, a revolutionary approach in laboratory medicine and diagnostics”, underlines the SIBioC President-elect Marcello Ciaccio, Ordinary of Biomedicine, Neuroscience and Advanced Diagnostics at the University of Palermo: “In the magisterial reading of this year’s Congress, Professor Alessio Fasano of Harvard University describes how laboratory medicine will allow us to understand the individual in his uniqueness, with a clear advantage both for the patient, who will be treated with the most suitable drugs his situation, than for the national health system, which will achieve savings in the choice of high-cost treatments. Laboratory Medicine, in fact, today is able to identify the biomarkers that allow the development of targeted therapies “.

Lea, Sibioc’s alarm: “Cuts up to 3 million euros for laboratory services”

by Dario Rubino

SIBioC is increasingly committed also on the institutional side, stimulating a continuous dialogue between the national health system, the Regions and the health companies: “We try to give our contribution to select effective exams and eliminate those deemed useless – concludes Tommaso Trenti – to find optimal prevention and clinical diagnostic therapeutic paths thanks to innovation. It is a unique moment for the Company to rebuild and strengthen the value and perception of the scientific and professional community that has always characterized us “.

See also  Pokémon Day! "Pokemon Presents" Online Release 227, Invite Players to Celebrate | 4Gamers

Medicine, a site to understand reports, exams and diagnoses

by Barbara Orrico

You may also like

Hepatitis C, the appeal of the Piacenza Ausl:...

the effective remedies to eliminate the discomfort

Covid Italia, the bulletin of 5 October: update...

FitMi Events gym entrance offer in Milan

they can be harmful to health

Pancreatic cancer, a test distinguishes benign cysts from...

Covid: 45,225 cases, 43 deaths. Fiaso, hospitalizations increase...

Covid, the Ministry of Health: “The pandemic is...

“They come back indoors”. But Hope denies it

the state of health of the entrepreneur

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy