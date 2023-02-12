People with diabetes who take drugs to control the disease develop the Parkinson on average 6 years later compared to people who do not take the same medicines. This is what emerges from a study conducted by the Parkinson and Parkinsonism Center of the ASST Gaetano Pini-CTO of Milan published in the Journal of Neurology.

Lo studio involved 8,120 patients with Parkinson’s disease followed at the ASST Gaetano Pini between 2010 and 2019. The researchers observed that the 413 patients with diabetes and taking drugs for this pathology experienced the neurodegenerative disease on average after the age of 66. In the 7,707 non-diabetic people, however, Parkinson’s developed shortly after the age of 60.

“The study suggests a property neuro-protective of anti-diabetic drugs and opens up the prospect of administering anti-diabetic drugs, such as metformin, to people predisposed to developing Parkinson’s disease with the aim of delaying its onset”, commented the first signatory of the study Gianni Pezzoli, president of the Grigioni Foundation for Parkinson’s disease, which supported the research, and of the Italian Parkinsonian Association. They prevent but also help reduce progression. “The data collected is very significant and prompts us to investigate not only the preventive capacity of drugs anti-diabetics but also their role in reducing the progression of Parkinson’s when it has already developed,” he added.

For the director of the Gaetano Pini Parkinson Center Ioannis Isaias, “this publication lays the foundations for the future launch of very solid comparative clinical studies in which to administer anti-diabetic medicines to people with Parkinson’s risk factors, such as the presence of the disease in the family, or symptoms prior to the onset of the disease such as nocturnal agitation, reduced sense of smell, and even more generic signs such as constipation and mild depression”.