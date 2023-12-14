Anti-diabetes for weight loss, ‘discovery of the year’ for Science

BREAKTHROUGH DRUGS OFFER HOPE FOR OBESITY TREATMENT

In a groundbreaking discovery, drugs from the Ozempic* family, known as Glp-1 receptor agonists, have been hailed as the breakthrough of the year for their potential to combat obesity and its associated health risks. This announcement comes from the prestigious magazine ‘Science’, which has identified the promise of these drugs as a turning point in 2023.

Obesity, a widespread and complex medical problem, is linked to genetic, physiological, environmental, and social factors. The risks associated with obesity can be life-threatening, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver disease, and some types of cancer. While pharmacological treatments for obesity have had a difficult past, the emergence of Glp-1 agonists is now offering promising results.

Originally developed to treat diabetes, excitement around Glp-1 drugs to treat obesity has recently exploded. Landmark clinical trials have shown that these drugs produce significant health benefits beyond weight loss itself. Furthermore, ongoing trials are exploring their potential use in treating drug addiction, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

However, the development and implementation of these drugs are prompting important conversations about the societal view of obesity, with hopes that it will help reduce stigma and judgment about people’s weight. Nevertheless, concerns about the drugs’ cost, availability, potential side effects, and the need for long-term use have been raised.

While Glp-1 agonists have captured the spotlight as the breakthrough of the year, ‘Science’ also recognized other significant discoveries in 2023. These include advances in antibody therapies for Alzheimer’s, the discovery of natural sources of hydrogen beneath the earth’s surface, and the push for systemic changes in how early career scientists are treated in institutions around the world.

This year’s breakthroughs also encompass discoveries in various fields, such as the confirmation of the profound antiquity of human footprints, the slowing down of Earth’s crucial carbon pump, interstellar signals from massive black hole mergers, the development of AI-assisted weather forecasting, new vaccines against malaria, and the implementation of ‘exascale computing’ with unprecedented computing power.

As the scientific community continues to make strides in various fields, the promise of Glp-1 agonists and other breakthroughs will undoubtedly shape the future of medicine and technology, offering hope for improved treatments and solutions for pressing global issues.

