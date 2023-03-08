A drug used to treat type 2 diabetes also seems to be very useful in promoting weight loss. Here’s what it is.

Antidiabetic drug helps you lose weight: everything you need to know

We have already seen how, based on what can be seen from the list published by AIFA on 5 January 2023, they are about 3,200 medicines currently unobtainable in Italy. Precisely in this context it will be interesting to know that in the United States there is a drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes which is often unobtainable. A situation that undoubtedly turns out to be unpleasant for those who have to treat this disease.

But which one is it? Well, it’s about the Semaglutìde which has attracted particular attention in recent times because it seems to help a lose weight fast. Used by many VIPs, at the moment it can only be purchased in Italy with a prescription from a diabetologist.

It is, moreover, a new drug, whose origins are not known side effects. For this reason it is important to exercise caution, especially considering that many weight loss treatments in the past have brought unpleasant drawbacks with them. These include, for example, complications such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

Furthermore, as reported by the Economist, the use of the drug to combat diabetes could be associated with a rare disease pancreatitis. If all this were not enough, if you stop taking a massive dose of Semaglutìde you could risk gain a lot of weight. So be careful not to overdo it in taking slimming drugs and above all always contact an expert in the sector who can provide valid advice on the matter.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered to formulate treatments or diagnoses).