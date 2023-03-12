The unplanned use of some diabetes drugs is creating a dangerous shortage. In particular, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has reported that Ozempic® – solution for injection using a pre-filled pen – is in shortage.

The shortage was caused by an increase in off-label use of semaglutide, which is intended for people with type 2 diabetes, but It is used even by those who are not diabetic for lose weight.

Diabetes drugs used for other purposes can have harmful side effects, but are especially dangerous when taken by extreme dieters.

In a statement, Aifa reported that there is an ongoing shortage of Ozempic, a solution for injection with a pre-filled pen.

“Demand for Ozempic® has led to a shortage that is expected to continue through 2023. While supply continues to increase, it is not yet possible to predict when it will again be sufficient to meet current demands. ”.

AIFA has urged healthcare professionals to inform patients using Ozempic of the risk of running out of the product and has suggested that they resort to alternative therapy to avoid clinical consequences such as hyperglycemia.

This drug is intended only for adults with type 2 diabetes who also need diet and exercise to maintain blood sugar levels.

Ozempic is only to be used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults and adolescents. Any other use, including weight management, is off-label use and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic for its intended population: people with type 2 diabetes.

The use of the anti-diabetic weight loss drug had not been anticipated and therefore no further supplies were made available.

The AIFA note reports that the shortage of medical supplies is expected to continue until 2023, despite the increase in supply. However, the expected availability of goods cannot be quantified with certainty because unexpected shortages and other factors may occur. The shortage is not due to any problem with the product itself.

What are the adverse effects

Taking a drug used to control diabetes for other purposes can prove dangerous.

The active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, a molecule that looks like the hormone Glp-1. The body produces Glp-1 to stimulate insulin release when sugar levels are high. The body produces Glp-1 to stimulate the release of insulin when blood sugar levels are high.

Semaglutide works like Glp-1, raising blood sugar by stimulating receptors throughout the body. It also slows down gastrointestinal activity, reducing appetite and food intake.

The drug has side effects, including weight loss. Some people have used it to lose weight, although regulatory authorities have not yet approved the drug for this use in obese patients.

The drug’s most common effects include nausea and vomiting, sometimes accompanied by diarrhea or abdominal pain.

However, more serious side effects have been reported: hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), fatigue, mental fog, and increased heart rate. In low doses, hair loss and taste perversion may also occur. Use of this drug has been linked to acute pancreatitis; also, in rare cases, severe constipation or intestinal obstruction may develop.

The drug has not yet been tested in healthy people without type 2 diabetes or obesity. While it is believed to be safe when given as a regular part of medical treatment, its potential side effects in this population have not been studied.