Health

Anti-diabetic drug used to lose weight: “Improper use is a risk to health”

Anti-diabetic drug used to lose weight: “Improper use is a risk to health”

Word of mouth runs on social media, once again. Is a sting – or, more precisely, a drug indicated for diabetes – enough to lose weight? Not, of course. Yet, more and more people have tried to take this risky path.

The “fashion” of Ozempic, a medicine based on the semaglutide molecule used for the treatment of diabetes has also grown in the Bergamo area and has instead gone “viral” via social networks to lose weight

, with the consequence of improper prescriptions among those looking for a slippery shortcut to losing weight and even a shortage for those who really need that drug. In fact, AIFA has already signaled the supply difficulties since the beginning of March.

