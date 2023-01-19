Find out how diet can help you counteract energy slumps

Sabrina Commis

Does well-being start with breakfast? It would seem so. Have you tried the muesli mix of cereals and fruit as an anti-fatigue ally? “Added to a cup of milk or a vegetable drink helps you face the day better” – he explains Gaia Gottardi, biologist, nutritionist. The extra tip? The classic grandmother’s remedy always current, the beaten egg in the morning. “Rich in B vitamins, in particular B2 e B12: the first contrasts tiredness and fatigue, the second is useful for cognitive health. The egg it also brings hillessential for the well-being of cell membranes”. Less tasty, but also effective parsley it is useful for counteracting chronic fatigue. “Added to salads, meat, fish or smoothies it gives the body a sprint thanks to its high iron and nutrient content”.

Green and sweet anti-fatigue foods — Other Green anti-fatigue foods are spinach, broccoli and asparagus. “Vegetables rich in chromium, fiber, vitamin B9 and vitamin C, which help give you more energy.” Do you want dessert at the end of a meal or as a snack? “Opt for the dark chocolate: rich in flavonoids and essential nutrients, it gives an immediate energy boost to the body and is also a good source of iron”. Beware of quantities: chocolate is quite caloric. Don’t overdo it and limit yourself to two small squares.

Citrus allies of well-being — The vitamin C content gives the body an immediate charge. An orange at breakfast or mid-morning keeps our immune system in shape and protects cells; grapefruit, tangerines, lemons are also valid. A necessary clarification: consume the whole fruit: the juice limits the fiber and limits the effectiveness in combating fatigue.

See also Medicines and Law 104, which cost zero: check the bulletin board Minerals and supplements — They represent an aid to the organism. Which ones to prefer? “Definitely the magnesium: contrasts strong stress, chronic fatigue. Let’s favor its consumption with foods that contain it: green leafy vegetables, spinach, artichokes, chard, legumes, oily fish, molluscs, whole grains, dried fruit and many types of fruit such as bananas”. Water is also a source of magnesium and proper hydration helps restore supplies quickly and effectively.

In which foods to find potassium — Involved in biochemical reactions that ensure i glycogen stores, therefore a supply of future energy, we find potassium in foods such as bananas, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, peppers, citrus fruits, apricots, kiwis and dried fruit. “The best solution is always to introduce these precious minerals by consuming food: in the case of athletes it is also useful to evaluate the intake of supplements: magnesium and potassium are lost with sweat”.