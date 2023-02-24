Home Health ANTI-HIV RING SAFE EVEN IN PREGNANCY Infectious diseases
Health

ANTI-HIV RING SAFE EVEN IN PREGNANCY Infectious diseases

by admin
ANTI-HIV RING SAFE EVEN IN PREGNANCY Infectious diseases

The dapivirine device can be taken by pregnant women

New studies presented this week at CROI 2023 demonstrate the safety of the silicone vaginal ring that releases the antiviral dapivirine, used for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), in the third trimester of pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Also from these studies comes further confirmation of the safety of the daily intake of PrEP orally even during pregnancy.
Data from the Phase III Ring Study and ASPIRE had already shown that this device was able to reduce the risk of HIV infection by approximately 30%. Subsequent analyzes then revealed that the ring, to be replaced once a month, in women who used it correctly and regularly could reduce the risk of infection by up to 75%.
For the participants who became pregnant during the study period, the ring was promptly removed for fear that they would develop … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | ring, contraceptive, hiv,

See also  Medicine Test 2022: dates, announcement, exam and scores

You may also like

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

Il Colle promulgates the Milleproroghe with reservations

Maurizio Costanzo, goodbye to the man who changed...

F1 test Bahrain LIVE: day 2, Zhou the...

MONKEYPOX DANGEROUS IN CASE OF HIV Infectious diseases

2022 is a record year for organ donations,...

Dead Maurizio Costanzo, the king of the living...

‘YouGoody-Research beautiful and good’, against chronic diseases –...

Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo, the most...

Tim: the board appreciates the Kkr offer but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy