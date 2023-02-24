The dapivirine device can be taken by pregnant women

New studies presented this week at CROI 2023 demonstrate the safety of the silicone vaginal ring that releases the antiviral dapivirine, used for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), in the third trimester of pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Also from these studies comes further confirmation of the safety of the daily intake of PrEP orally even during pregnancy.

Data from the Phase III Ring Study and ASPIRE had already shown that this device was able to reduce the risk of HIV infection by approximately 30%. Subsequent analyzes then revealed that the ring, to be replaced once a month, in women who used it correctly and regularly could reduce the risk of infection by up to 75%.

For the participants who became pregnant during the study period, the ring was promptly removed for fear that they would develop









